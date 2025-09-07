Here’s the Cliff Notes for Dr. Hoeg and the public can follow along by plugging in the ID#’s into Medalerts.org’s Wayback Machine:

The hidden dead kids are rampant. The cheap carnival trick is to simply omit victims age from the age field, even though age is documented in the narrative section.

There is a lot going on here for Dr. Hoeg in her attempt to analyze VAERS, without her report to the CDC/FDA/ACIP being another dump & pump or another p-value peer review on CDC’s curated data.

Beyond the simple hidden age trick, there is also bundling multiple deaths on one report, like possibly the dead pregnant women with child…:

Granted this baby didn’t pass away, but there are certainly other “bundled deaths” on one report. Just for Covid reports there are is a conservative estimate of ~2500 extra deaths that should be reported but for the fact the are “bundled”. The pregnant mom/baby is pretty fairly rare, but it’s more common for a Skilled Nursing Facility or hospital, or in a couple cases a jail in Pennsylvania to bundle deaths onto a single report. I doubt Dr. Hoeg will dive this deep, but if she does I have most of them all queued up and she could just give me a jingle.

The RSV not RVX is a no brainer but takes a little modeling and ethical cleansing that I reported in last my last article.:

Deleted once then re-appears at a later date? Yes!

Since I know every ID# that has been published and deleted (after publication), I also know what ID#s have never been published and which like example above have “re-appeared”. I keep them organized and stashed in the Deleted Repots Dashboard:

How about that Throttling! (dead in 2021,2022,2023):

Additional Factoids for Dr. Hoeg:

They are also changing locations in the follow-up reports to obfuscate further. I hope Tracy Beth touches on this factoid in soon to be presented VAERS analysis:

Use this link to study some of these reports:

Click to launch

Parting Thoughts:

The public deserves more than the dump & pump analysis every PhD is regurgitating, let’s wait and see how much better Dr. Hoeg’s offering will be? Here’s the some areas of data obfuscation get the data modelers started.:

Share