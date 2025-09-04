Click to launch X profile

Malone with the receipts (again):

Source: The Liz Wheeler show on Spotify yesterday 9/3/2025

This task of VAERS deep diving rests on a single person? Hopefully she has a small team, but some of us are feeling purposefully left out, just like how CDC purposefully throttles, under-codes, obfuscate and manipulates VAERS reports. Here is what some people in the VAERS space have to say.:

Don’t forget you don’t have to ask Dr. Hoeg about hidden, manipulated and unpublished data, just ask Bobby himself! I fear Hoeg’s analysis might just be another PhD p-value dump & pump analysis on the same curated data…:

I’d like to acknowledge others that should be apart of the “Team” including Jessica Rose, Tom Yengst, Team Ed Dowd, Team CHD, Team Henry Ealy, vaersanalysis.info, Team McCullough, Craig Paardekooper, Sasha Latypova, Team Enigma, Gary Hawkins and of course Dr. Steven Rubin creator of medalerts.org

I’m in the process of uploading my master files into my website vaersaware.com so that anybody can download and take my work that I have labored over for years to ethically fix and cleanse data and push this ball forward. I will also throw in the 45,221 deleted reports (after publication).

Please no more dump & pumps!!

