In my last article here I explained how there is NOT 60K military Covid19 reports in VAERS with possible explanations of how they can be misclassified, unclassified, lost, or even unpublished.

I did a deep dive with the 10,439 official Covid19 military reports that are published and made a unnerving discovery! So scary that I would call the American portion of pharma cabal treasonous for the carnage being done with our armed forces in Virginia!

I will start off by saying Virginia is the 12th largest state in the Union with about 8.8 million inhabitants. We all know what Virginia means to our armed forces and intelligence community. The state of Virginia is #2 for actice duty military:

Active-Duty Military Personnel States with the highest numbers of active-duty military personnel (stationed in the U.S., as of recent 2024-2025 data from the Department of Defense and sources like Visual Capitalist and World Population Review): California (~157,000–160,000) — Home to major bases like Naval Base San Diego, Camp Pendleton (Marines), and Edwards Air Force Base. Virginia (~125,000) — Includes the Pentagon and Norfolk Naval Station, the world’s largest naval base. Texas (~111,000–112,000) — Strong Army and Air Force presence with multiple large bases. North Carolina (~94,000–96,000) — Features Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), one of the largest Army bases. Georgia (~55,000) — Significant Army installations.

However with Veterans, military retirees, and other beneficiaries Virginia still sits in the top 5 states:

Veterans and Military Retirees (Beneficiaries) Veterans (including retirees) represent a much larger group (~16–18 million nationwide). Many are TRICARE beneficiaries (eligible for military health benefits, including retirees, families, and some veterans). States with the most veterans (2022–2024 data from VA, Statista, and Census sources): Texas (~1.4 million veterans). Florida (~1.3–1.4 million). California (~1.2–1.3 million). Pennsylvania and Virginia (top five rounding out). Texas and Florida attract many retirees due to no state income tax on military pensions, warm climate, numerous bases for access to commissaries/exchanges, and VA facilities. These states likely also lead in total beneficiaries (retirees + families), as beneficiary numbers correlate closely with veteran/retiree populations. Overall Military Presence Combining active-duty personnel, bases, veterans, and beneficiaries, the states with the strongest overall military ties are California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina. These have large bases, high active-duty numbers, and significant veteran communities drawing economic and healthcare benefits.

Virginia has never appeared high on any VAERS lists for anything except now for the military reports!

There is still a ton of unknown states in this VAERS military population something I thought would have had some better ratios, thinking the military would be better at submitting better quality reports. I’ve been studying the ratios of missing data like ages, state location, vax dates, etc. and I’m convinced that something is going on at the CDC adjudication level because the ratios are all very similar to the regular domestic reports and even the foreign reports. The military is a little better at submitting victim ages and this is definately a younger population by comparison to the regular public sector, but military submitting state location and lot numbers sucks just as bad as everything else and at the same proportions. It’s as if CDC has some algorithm scrubbing critical data before publication or basically was probably present during the initial adjudication phase, but scrubbed before publication?

Here is an overview of what the military lot numbers look like:

We are basically looking at about a quarter of all covid jabs having No Lot# or a goofy lot number (typo). For the most part all these lot numbers are also present in the non-military population as well. I’ve found some lots however that are exclusively only in this military population, and I will be revealing those at a later date when I’m done with that audit. But what you are looking at here should be considered dog shit for military standards, but again I think the evil treasonous trolls inside the CDC are more culpable. It probably does not take many treasonous people to pull off this level of obfuscation, just one slick General Dynamics IT programmer with an affinity for Oracle and some Python Probabilty Tools.

Here is a couple dead soldiers from Virginia, I hope they weren’t retired Generals or VIP’s:

