Should this be a story? I’m not sure but a regular person might read Dr. Long’s post and believe there is 60,000 “military” reports in VAERS out of the 1.67 million Covid19 reports?

Just for clarity, there 36,754 total military reports in all of VAERS for all vaccine types and back to 1990.

What is the definition of “reports” does that mean 60,000 VAERS ID numbers? Can on person (case) have multiple reports in Dr. Long’s assertion? Are we talking about all vaccine types? Does “Armed Forces” also include Reserve, National Guard, and beneficiaries like is indicated in the submission process?

I’m sure Dr. Long has a logical explanation, but the regular rank and file among us who are just casual VAERS observers only see 36,754 “military” reports max, and only 10K if she is actually talking about Covid19 vaccines only?

A worst case scenario is that “armed forces” reports are either being misclassified in published VAERS reports, or 60K reports have been submitted but only a fraction have been published?

Here is a example of a some dead soldiers associated with a covid jab:

The only field we civilians get to determine if this is a soldier or military report is the “Administered by” field, so unless many more of these reports are actually “armed forces” types then John Q. Public won’t know about it.

Either way, Dr. Long’s assertion which I have no reason to doubt, is discombobulating my brain.

I just got done calculating per Grok in my last article here there is about 3% of our population (~10M/330M) as military/beneficiary types.

There are a 1,031,062 domestic covid reports, so it’s reasonable to assume there might be 3% military reports or ~31K military reports?

We should have been squacking earlier about the low amount of “military” reports but maybe some us assumed that population is generally younger, healthier, and in better fighting shape? I didn’t think anything at all, I just wasn’t paying attention and did not know the variables.

However, Dr. Long’s assertion is very unsettling especially if she thinks or assumes there are 60,000 Covid19 reports in VAERS? Because there is not, and if there is then they are misclassified somehow by the definition of “administered by”?

The last question I’d have as an auditor is where did Dr. Long scoop up 60,000 reports and who submitted them to VAERS?

In the perfect world where I’d have some authority to ask, I’d say let’s spot check some of Dr. Long’s reports if she has them or a list in her possession and see what the “Administered by:” field says in her reports? The mystery in my head would be solved. God Bless

