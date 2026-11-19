Winding down my Wednesday November 18th I jump onto Substack and see a message that Dr. Robert Malone has “linked to my post”. Bob Malone linking or referencing one of my articles is a first time ever event so of course I investigated.

Dr. Malone put out a pretty good article yesterday about Moderna’s new mRNA flu jab and about those new 78 VAERS reports HERE. Malone included 37 references and my article was reference #8:

After reading Dr. Malone’s article in it’s entirety because Bob has not exactly footnoted where or what part of my work is being referenced, simple deductive reasoning brings me to this part of Dr. Malone’s article:

One viral claim is plainly incorrect. Some commentators divided 78 by 5,805 and asserted that mFLUSIVA already accounts for more than 1% of all influenza-vaccine reports since 1990. Our independent, objective review of the entire body of U.S. VAERS files found 235,268 reports naming an influenza vaccine from 1990 through October 2026. The 78 mFLUSIVA reports amount to approximately 0.03% of that total, not more than 1%. That error should be corrected,…

Malone is correct!

I don’t think any of my stuff goes viral, but I’m pretty sure I said, “mFLUSIVA accounts for 1% of all influenza reports…” based on this visual in my referenced article here:

The error in my ways is highlighted in yellow post facto… “and Manufacturer is Moderna”

It is not until now after reading Dr. Malone’s article and double checking myself that Bob is 100% correct and I was believing my own bullshit for a minute. No excuses, but I thought 5,805 was low number since 1990. lol

This query is basically returning all reports that include a line item of Moderna which would include MFLUSIA, but also include every Moderna covid report that included a line item of any Flu vax type.

It’s almost like saying there has been 5,800 reports where a victim got a Moderna Covid jab and a flu shot on a single report.

I got caught in the old dump & pump by Bob Malone! Thank you Bob, iron sharpens iron. God Bless.

The truer numbers like Dr. Malone is saying looks like this:

Conclusion:

Malone is correct, but based on all this hocus pocus and chicanery about vaccines, I wouldn’t take a single one under any circumstance under any condition no matter what all the p-values showed. Don’t vaccinate, let go and let God.

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