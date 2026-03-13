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La Gata Politica's avatar
La Gata Politica
2h

1. You have a direct line to React19, a Steve Kirsch funded organization- are they now ghosting you? I'm confused. "This issue of VAERS not publishing all legitimate reports received came to fruition when Brianne Dressen of react19.org contacted me to conduct a VAERS Audit"?

2. Is the June 2021 event at your church where you introduced RFK2 to Steve Kirsch? I remember seeing your video where you say you introduced them. Both of them are lifelong Progressives who have been entrenched with the DNC machine their entire adult lives. Both of them promoted Barack Obama & Hillary Clinton. Robert Malone, another lifelong Progressive, is on video bragging about talking to Nancy Pelosi's office during this time period - why didn't they contact Biden's White House and have a public hearing on VAERS employees failing at their jobs, as it was happening?

What has Ron Johnson and his many "Covid hearings" with the fake heroes of the fake medical freedom movement accomplished if the issues with VAERS continues? They've accomplished nothing for the victims but they've increased their PNW, just look at the Malones - laughing all the way to the bank.

Don't worry, trust us bro, just send us your hard earned money so we can have more events, more podcasts and travel the world. It's a never ending vicious cycle.

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1 reply by Closed VAERS
Karl Elshoff's avatar
Karl Elshoff
10h

Every government agency has been weaponized against the American people. President Trump is making it clear that our elections are being stolen by foreign state actors (see The Invisible Coup by Peter Schweizer). Until control returns back to the American people it is impossible to put the wheels back on this broken political system.

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