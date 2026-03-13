My burning question to Dr. Bowden was asked today Thursday March 12, 2026:

Did you know VAERS DOES NOT automatically return the finalized ID number to the submitter, unless you formally request it via email to vaersinfo@cdc.gov

VAERS is coy about a temporary ID number and finalized ID number that is searchable of the CDC VAERS website or places like medalerts.org, openvaers.com, and vaersaware.com.

The initial confirmation letter VAERS is speaking about is the Temporary ID#. Any additional information requested is describing the process during additional adjudication. Everybody gets a automatic temporary ID# and it looks like this:

I can not find the verbiage on CDC’s website about requesting your final ID#, but I thought I saw it at the time and it was the first question I had when I submitted my uncle’s report. How am I going to find uncle’s report and when will I know when it get’s published?

You need to formally request your final ID# and use your temporary ID# in the request to authenticate yourself to VAERS. I forwarded my confirmation letter back to VAERS:

Because of this extra 30 seconds of due diligence, I ultimately received my finalized ID#:

I even prophetically signed my name on the VAERS report:

So getting back to Mary, I love her to death. If I ever needed a doctor for anything she would be my #1 pick.

However, the other half of submitting VAERS reports is keeping track of them so that you can find them again in the VAERS system. It sounds like poor Mary wasn’t aware of requesting final ID# for every report. I think she’s filed a couple hundred or maybe that was Deb Conrad but regardless, Mary has filed a lot of reports.

This issue of VAERS not publishing all legitimate reports received came to fruition when Brianne Dressen of react19.org contacted me to conduct a VAERS Audit where it was discovered much like Mary Tally Bowden, these victims couldn’t locate their reports, had their reports deleted, and couldn’t get their reports updated.

By this time in late 2022 I already knew VAERS was not publishing all legitimate reports received, and deleting legitimate reports after publication. I had already found about 9 such registrants with unpublished reports from a nurse in Ohio who submitted about 80 reports herself. I also have chain of custody for these very important registrants and now I had about 12 more with react19.org

Daaang Lemon! RFKjr already said VAERS adjudicators had 150,000 reports disappear form their queues. Bobby dropped this bomb only once at my church on June 19, 2021.:

Conclusion:

VAERS Administrators well above Adjudicators with managerial access know which reports have eyeballs on them and which DO NOT. The majority of initially received reports in initial adjudication, much like Mary’s reports have not had their Final ID requested to be returned to the submitter. It doesn’t take a large leap to understand VAERS knows which reports they can shimmy-sham and even not publish at all, and which they should play straight. This is probably the reason I had them spinning with my signature “welcometheeagle” in my report. They didn’t know what was going on, however I did catch them omitting words and phrases from my sacred first hand narrative. Nothing I wrote violated HIPAA, but yet they managed to change some of my conveyance and intent by omitting words and phrases. I video recorded my submission and it’s on my Bitchute for the world to see, but let’s get back to Mary and VAERS.

Mary in theory can take all her temporary ID numbers and start requesting final ID numbers the proper way. That’s what we did with react19.org and some of their people were successful and some were not and given the run around, stating their reports were still in process. After a reasonable amount of weeks, Brianne’s victims had to accept their reports were either seriously delayed some by a more than a year, or they were just never going to be published at all.

All this work I have done and the receipts captured should be the silver bullet or the stake through the heart to kill Dracula? Wouldn’t all this info be good for a RICO case?

Do me a favor world, be my agent and representative and tell everybody you know! Beat Bobby’s door down, beat Trump’s door down, share this info with anybody who’ll listen. The last thing I want is advice on who I should take this info too like McCullough, Kirsch, Siri, Bigtree, or Senator Ron Johnson. I already have and everybody knows.

I wish we could get coordinated with Dr. Bowden, Deb Conrad, React19 and all attorneys applicable and go after the CDC/FDA/HHS VAERS FRAUD.

VAERS DOES NOT PUBLISH ALL LEGTIMATE REPORTS RECEIVED!

This should be RICO, The government failed the 1986 Vaccine ACT for this and a mountain of other reasons. God Bless

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