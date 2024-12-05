Dr. Jack Kruse - Nourish Vermont 2017 WOW!!!
Pretty much anything Uncle Jack does is exciting but this particular presentation is simply fantastic!
This is a 24 minute clip of two hour presentation. If you are feeling Uncle jack’s mojo you can go straight to the full video presentation at Nourish Vermont Traditional Foods and Health Gathering: HERE
Elite Neurosurgeon Instantly Banned After Disclosing Controversial Findings to the Public. Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who specializes in physics, light, magnetism, and electricity. Through his research, he has determined that modern medicine lacks a comprehensive understanding of how humans interact with the natural world.
Jack Kruse is right over the target… and knows there are people out there who will want to silence him… so the more we all share .. the safer he will be.
Kruse is excellent, as you are Albert, truly I am grateful for you both beyond my words.
DrJoeDispenza.com offers a slightly/infinitely different perspective, mindful each of us is on our own path, to Moksha, Nirvana and the ending of Samsara (recycling of our illusory human self - or whatever interpretations of life, death, transcendence you prefer).
We are frequencies and vibrations, not atoms. Quantum unified field, etc. 99.999999% energy, not matter.
And yet mostly we stay in the 'matter' state of being.
Consider (anyone reading this): If all the Deep State collapses tomorrow, and a new paradigm of love and peace emerges, will you have happiness and contentment inside your head, or will you find something else to worry about? It's about brain coherence vs incoherence. Energy-centres, ancient wisdoms, metaphysics.
Love, gratitude, peace, Alan