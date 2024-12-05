This is a 24 minute clip of two hour presentation. If you are feeling Uncle jack’s mojo you can go straight to the full video presentation at Nourish Vermont Traditional Foods and Health Gathering: HERE

Elite Neurosurgeon Instantly Banned After Disclosing Controversial Findings to the Public. Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon who specializes in physics, light, magnetism, and electricity. Through his research, he has determined that modern medicine lacks a comprehensive understanding of how humans interact with the natural world.

👉🏼 Connect with Dr. Jack Kruse:

https://x.com/DrJackKruse

Share