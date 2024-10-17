CHD’s Brenda Baletti put out an informative about FDA halting trials for for Novavax’s Covid-Flu combo:

There was great piece of info about administration counts in America I wanted to extrapolate a little on here:

As of Aug. 17, 2022, only 11,990 doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the U.S. And between July 13, 2022, and March 13, 2023, only 69,227 Novavax doses were administered. There have been 545 adverse events reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) associated with the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. They include serious adverse events such as Guillan-Barré syndrome — a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its nerves — thrombosis, pericarditis and seizures

The 545 VAERS adverse events cited in this article runs to current:

Please understand this is currently the official counts but it also includes the foreign reports. So on a time line and by vax date the CHD article only goes up to vax date March 13, 2023, so there is a year and half more data in VAERS.

The dead ~9yr old from heart attack is worth showing…:

Wow I just realized I’m missing a extra Novavax death in America? This “3rd grader” isn’t officially counted towards Novavax…

I’ve just located the missing report so we might be able to say there is actually 6 Novavax deaths? This is my missing report in question:

I was not expecting this little curve ball starting out this article, but I see that my algorithms had converted this lot# AU3919B to a Moderna lot number because that’s what it is…:

It’s a shit show everywhere in VAERS, but the Eagle is on it! So anyways, what I was going to say is that only one death had been recorded within Brenda Baletti’s CHD observation window correlating to the 69,227 doses administered up to March 13, 2023. :

All obfuscation and hide the salami tricks going on, I don’t think Novavax is any safer than the others….

What’s more there is a bunch of hidden and uncounted FOREIGN Novavax including 28 hidden deaths (unknown manufacturer).

I’ll take the Pepsi Challenge on this any day of the week!

