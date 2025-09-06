I’m using Dr. Jessica Rose’s great article today as my recent example:

In Jessica’s article she references some lot number statistics out of VAERS and I’ve taken the liberty to double check what the numbers look like with a little ethical cleansing aka “cleaning up the typos”.

I want to point out three lots and declare first that I go the extra mile to ethically “clean” the data where applicable. I also code adverse events to ultimate specificity, meaning I only assign 1 event level per report. It’s somewhat arbitrary and meaningless to count a report four times simply because submitter chose Hospitalization, Life Threatening, Permanent Disability, and death all on a single report. This double and triple counting has dogged other analysis, dogs howbadismybatch and others and especial the general public who do not have the wisdom to know the difference.

Here’s the 1 DEATH Jessica missed (PCB0020):

You can use custom Python probabilities scripts to check PCB002 vs PCB0020 against the other reports based on location, vax dates, manufacturers, etc. to make an educated determination that PCB002 has most likely missed an extra “0”.

What the heck happened with Lot 00058A:

I’m not sure if Jessica had a typo of her own or where she got her data, but there is NO 00058A in VAERS? There is a Pfizer Lot 000058A however, look closely at these reports:

200106A is an example of a ethical up-code:

Conclusion:

Jessica does what she does with VAERS and that’s ok, the rest of the article is great and frightening. I guess I’m relegated to call out dump & pumps when I see them. The VAERS data is so much worse when you put on a better pair of bifocals.

God Bless

