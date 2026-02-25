Part 4: HERE

Here is a recent airing from the pitch man Dr. Mehmet Oz:

Oz is talking about ACA (Affordable Care Act) aka Managed Care aka Medicare Part D. Let’s just say today it is rare to find a patient with straight Medicare/Medicaid coverage or some combination with NO managed care affiliation. The system is rigged is such a way that you basically have to opt out of whatever managed care program your local county will toss you into. There used to be 32 JMACs meaning depending on what part of the country you were in the provider would send their Medicare insurance claim to 1 of 32 locations to get your claim processed and paid (check in the mail). Today only 4 locations remain, for Western USA it’s still National Heritage in Chico, CA as it was when they only covered Northern California once upon a time.

Managed Care is evolving and the new buzzword acronym is PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly).

I pulled just a few of the big boys who are no doubt reaping $$ or due for huge growth, if not already because of PACE:

This is crazy that most of these entities are agencies and brokers like Dr. Oz was saying in his pitch about combating these brokers signing people up for these managed care plans.

As fate would have it I’m not only Mr. VAERS, I’m Mr. Medi-Cal (California Medicaid). Nobody knows Medi-Cal better than me, so I went into medi-cal.ca.gov and pulled down all the California Medicaid Managed Care programs, please pay attention to these new PACE programs:

That’s 58 new PACE plans out of 197, here’s the 28 page pdf original from Medi-Cal with more details:

Mcpcodedir 349KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here is some deep in the weeds stuff but just to show you that CMS is approving all these plans and just taking Obamacare to the next level. How does Dr. OZ oversee all this, yet he’s the pitch man supposedly fighting against nefarious brokers?

Let’s look at some of this crafty marketing:

Wow! Where do I sign-up? You are my provider and pay all my bills that you bill me or I should say medicare and medicaid will pay? Even the denials and the non-covered stuff too? Spectacular!!!

Think again…

There are pros and cons and plenty of horrible reviews on PACE programs so do your research, I’m just looking at the transfer of wealth happening under the pretense of these thoughtful programs…

The real strange thing I’m wondering about is how Medicaid is also incurring the burden of these primarily senior care programs? In a typical Medicare/Medicaid dual coverage Medicaid incurs almost no liability because of what is called a Medicaid “cutback”. This is when Medicare covers the 80% and sends the 20% to Medicaid. Medicaid would then say, “we’d love to pay however Medicare has already reimbursed more than our maximum reimbursable amount.” This is called a “Medicaid Cutback” the patient is not obligated to pay, and it’s the provider that eats it.

Don’t think that Medicare is for just the elderly, if a child is born with cystic fibrosis they will darn near go straight to Medicare very early in life. All the children born permanently disabled or vax injured babies are early candidates for Medicare.

Is this what’s happening? Is PACE like a crutch for the aging vax injured?

The last factoid is that all these PACE programs is California are still considered “special projects” pilot programs and started to spring up in earnest mid to late 2024. This HHS Medicaid data dump is up to Dec 31, 2024, so we haven’t seen the full ramifications, but I don’t think it’s going to be good? As usual the whales will grow while eating up the the smaller fish. I wouldn’t doubt Obama himself is getting a pretty penny out of all this? As for Dr. Oz? He’s just a hood ornament. Literally just wears makeup and reads scripts. God Bless.

Another thing I’m seeing from a macro level is how much paper and administrative work there is in all the minutiae. These programs may be touting all-inclusive but most bad reviews seem to be about administrative stuff that slows down the continuity of care. This reminds me of how Kaiser operates, internally they operate on capitation plans where simply stated they get a bulk payment per head whether that patients shows up this month or not. Of course in a setup like this it’s great if you are not sick this month and do not show up but Kaiser still gets paid. All the while the bottleneck is at the utility and management department processing all the pre-auths. Kaiser practically does not have a billing department, they themselves are “all-inclusive” and self contained kind of like what this PACE program seems to be?

Please support The Eagle!

Share