WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
2h

Reminds me of old Capitol adage.. An ounce of facade is worth a pound of substance.. big time kudos & thanks for staying in the fight against the Enron accounting machine!! <3

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture