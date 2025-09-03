My friend Julie Threet from Chico, California who is Covid-19 VACCINE injured recently had some specific blood tests done that resulted and show her body is still producing “spike” all these years later. Please follow Julie to stay in the know.:

Interestingly enough, Julie found me at Calvary Church in San Jose early on and coincidently Julie grew up in Sunnyvale and now resides in Chico, which happens to be my old stomping grounds when I went to Chico State back in the early 90’s.

When eventually filed her VAERS report before her mother died, but also filed her mother’s report death report. I video recorded both submissions but you can see her mother’s submission here which resulted in this report:

Here’s the lab results:

The test deep dive:

Use Qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain (RBD). Aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection. At this time it is unknown how long antibodies persist following infection and if the presence of antibodies confers protective immunity. The performance of this test has not been established in individuals that have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The clinical significance of a positive or negative antibody result following COVID-19 vaccination has not been established and the result from this test should not be interpreted as an indication or degree of protection from infection after vaccination. Special Instructions On May 19, 2021, the FDA issued a safety communication reiterating that "antibody testing should not be used to evaluate a person's level of immunity or protection from COVID-19 at any time, and especially after the person received a COVID-19 vaccination." Visit http://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/antibody-testing-not-currently-recommended-assess-immunity-after-covid-19-vaccination-fda-safety for more information. Limitations This test should not be used to diagnose or exclude acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. The results should always be assessed in conjunction with patient's medical history, clinical presentation, and other findings. A negative test result does not rule out the possibility of an infection with SARS-CoV-2. Serum or plasma samples from the very early (pre-seroconversion) phase can yield negative findings. Therefore, this test cannot be used to diagnose an acute infection. It has also been reported that certain patients with confirmed infection do not develop SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. Furthermore, waning of antibody titers has been reported in some individuals within a range of months after infection, a feature which has also been reported for other coronaviruses. This test has not been FDA cleared or approved. This test has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist, justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. This test has been authorized only for detecting the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Custom Additional Information FDA-authorized Fact sheets for patients and providers canbe accessed at the following link: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/emergency-situations-medical-devices/emergency-use-authorizations#covid19ivd

The Medical Billing & Eagle’s Eye Deep Dive:

CPT code 86769 is defined as: Antibody; severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (Coronavirus disease [COVID-19]).This code is used in the Pathology and Laboratory section of the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code set, maintained by the American Medical Association (AMA). It specifically reports qualitative or semiquantitative immunoassays for detecting antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, typically using a multiple-step method (such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay or ELISA). This differs from related codes like 86328, which is for single-step methods (e.g., reagent strip tests). The code was added by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel in April 2020 and became effective immediately for accurate reporting of serologic tests to track COVID-19 prevalence and immune response. It falls under the range for Immunology Procedures > Qualitative or Semiquantitative Immunoassays.

Does this code require a MolDx "Z" code for billing purposes to Medicare or Advantage plans?

No, CPT code 86769 does not require a MolDX "Z" code (DEX Z-Code® identifier) for billing to Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. CPT code 86769 is a specific, non-specific CPT code for antibody detection of SARS-CoV-2 using qualitative or semiquantitative immunoassays (e.g., ELISA). The MolDX program, administered by Palmetto GBA and adopted by several Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) in jurisdictions like JE, JF, JJ, JM, J5, J8, and J15 (covering about 28 states and territories as of 2025), requires Z-codes primarily for molecular diagnostic tests (MDTs) involving nucleic acid amplification techniques (e.g., PCR, DNA/RNA-based assays) or unlisted codes like 87999 when used for molecular microbiology that is non-FDA approved/cleared. This includes tests in pathology (e.g., 81xxx series for molecular pathology) and certain infectious disease panels under LCDs like L39001. Immunology antibody tests like 86769 fall outside the core scope of MolDX, which focuses on molecular pathology services for coverage determination, technical assessment, and unique test identification via Z-codes to facilitate claims adjudication for LDTs or modified FDA-approved tests. Billing articles (e.g., A57526, A56853) and FAQs from Palmetto GBA emphasize Z-code requirements for DNA/RNA-based or unlisted molecular tests, but not for established serology codes like those in the 86xxx range. For Medicare Advantage plans, while some (e.g., UnitedHealthcare, Humana) have adopted Z-code requirements for molecular tests effective 2021–2023, this aligns with MolDX policies and does not extend to non-molecular immunoassays like 86769. If the test is performed as a lab-developed test (LDT) or modified from an FDA-cleared kit in a way that alters its molecular nature (unlikely for standard antibody assays), registration in the DEX Diagnostics Exchange might be needed, but standard use of 86769 does not trigger this. Always verify with the specific MAC jurisdiction based on the lab's location and consult the latest LCDs/LCAs on the CMS Medicare Coverage Database for any updates, as policies evolve (e.g., annual CPT updates). For non-MolDX jurisdictions, standard Medicare billing rules apply without Z-codes.

What is the Medicare reimbursement rate for this test or cpt code in Northern California Santa Clara County?

The Medicare reimbursement rate for CPT code 86769 (Antibody; severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 [SARS-CoV-2] [Coronavirus disease [COVID-19]]) in Santa Clara County, Northern California, is $42.13 per test under the 2025 Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS). This rate applies nationwide for non-high-cost laboratory tests like CPT 86769, which is an immunology procedure for qualitative or semiquantitative immunoassay antibody detection using a multiple-step method (e.g., ELISA). The CLFS, administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), sets uniform payment rates for such tests performed in Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified laboratories, with no geographic adjustment for this code. Santa Clara County falls under Noridian Medicare's Jurisdiction E (JE) Part B MAC, but CLFS payments are not locality-specific for this test category. Medicare covers CPT 86769 as a reasonable and necessary serologic test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 antibodies when ordered by a physician for diagnosing prior infection, assessing immune response, or other medically indicated purposes (e.g., post-vaccination monitoring or epidemiological tracking), per CMS guidance in the Medicare Benefit Policy Manual (Chapter 15, Section 80.2) and the CY 2025 Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule. Coverage requires the test to be FDA-authorized or approved, and it must be billed with appropriate ICD-10 diagnosis codes (e.g., Z01.89 for encounter for antibody response examination or U09.9 for post-COVID-19 condition). There is no patient cost-sharing (deductible or coinsurance) for COVID-19-related tests under Medicare Part B, as confirmed in CMS-5531-IFC (April 2020) and subsequent updates. The rate remains consistent from prior years (e.g., $42.13 in CY 2020–2024), with no announced changes for CY 2025 in CMS's annual CLFS updates or Noridian JE billing articles (e.g., A57526). Laboratories must report private payer data for applicable tests under the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) to inform future rate adjustments, but CPT 86769 is exempt from the full PAMA private payer rate-based system due to its low-volume status (fewer than 500 claims annually in Medicare data). For high-volume labs or if the test qualifies as a high-cost outlier, rates could vary slightly, but this is not typical for 86769. To verify the exact rate for a specific claim, use the CMS PFS Look-Up Tool (select "Clinical Laboratory" and enter CPT 86769 with ZIP code 95050 for Santa Clara) or Noridian's fee schedule search. Always confirm with the latest CMS Medicare Coverage Database or Noridian JE portal, as rates are subject to quarterly updates via Change Requests (e.g., CR 13889 for CY 2025 CLFS annual update). For Medicare Advantage plans, rates may differ based on the plan's contract with CMS but often align with Original Medicare CLFS amounts.

Does this test differentiate between "spike" from wild virus or "spike" from the Covid-19 vaccination?

CPT code 86769 (Antibody; SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19]) does not inherently specify whether the test differentiates between antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induced by natural infection (wild virus) or vaccination. The ability to distinguish between antibodies from natural infection versus vaccination depends on the specific assay used, not the CPT code itself. CPT 86769 is a general code for qualitative or semiquantitative immunoassays detecting SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, typically targeting the spike protein or other viral antigens (e.g., nucleocapsid) via methods like ELISA. Most COVID-19 vaccines (e.g., Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) elicit antibodies primarily against the spike protein, while natural infection can produce antibodies against multiple viral components, including both spike and nucleocapsid proteins. Some assays under CPT 86769 target only spike protein antibodies, which may not differentiate between vaccine-induced and infection-induced immunity, as both produce anti-spike antibodies. Other assays may target nucleocapsid antibodies, which are typically absent in vaccinated individuals (since vaccines do not contain nucleocapsid components) and thus can indicate prior natural infection. For example: Spike-only assays (e.g., Roche Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S): Detect total antibodies or IgG against the spike protein receptor-binding domain (RBD). These cannot distinguish between vaccination and infection.

Nucleocapsid assays (e.g., Abbott Architect SARS-CoV-2 IgG): Detect antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein, indicating prior infection rather than vaccination.

Dual-antigen assays: Some tests detect both spike and nucleocapsid antibodies, offering better differentiation but are less common. To determine if a specific test under CPT 86769 differentiates between these antibody sources, you must check the assay’s manufacturer specifications or package insert (e.g., FDA Emergency Use Authorization documents). Laboratories billing 86769 should document the test’s target antigen (spike, nucleocapsid, or both) and performance characteristics, as required by CLIA and CMS for Medicare claims. If differentiation is critical (e.g., for epidemiological studies or clinical decision-making), providers should select an assay explicitly designed to target nucleocapsid antibodies or use a combination of tests. No Medicare Local Coverage Determination (LCD) or National Coverage Determination (NCD) for CPT 86769 mandates differentiation between vaccine- and infection-induced antibodies, but medical necessity must be supported with appropriate ICD-10 codes (e.g., Z01.89 for antibody testing). Always verify with the laboratory or test manufacturer for antigen specificity and consult the CMS Medicare Coverage Database or Noridian JE (for Santa Clara County) for coverage nuances.

Conclusion:

In the minutia of all this I know some people have given a stink eye to this ELISA method. Also this test is so tightly regulated that basically only one of the Blood Brothers perform it aka Lab Corp. Not even the 3rd largest laboratory in the country performs this test. For many that do not know The University of Utah Reference Laboratory is considered 3rd largest lab behind LabCorp and Quest. Aka ARUP Laboratories:

I see Roche has their nasty finger prints in here as well.

I could see ancillary entities all over the internet setting up shop as a middle man with a referring physician willing to order this test but also tack on a phone or online visit.

Also notice in the minutia about tests and differentiate between “spike” from the wild and “spike” from the vaccine…? God Bless

