The Receipt:

This two minutes was clipped from Highwire episode 439 this past Thursday at about the 26:10 minute mark.

Although it is true that Naomi is not a “scientist” but rather a PhD in Victorian poetry, she is doing some great work. In a matter of fact she is in EU Parliament at this very minute presenting the “Pfizer Documents”…:

Click to watch live/replay on X

Naomi is a big girl and capable of fighting her own battles, I’m not here to defend Naomi or carry any of her water. However I am here to give credit where credit is do like Dr. Malone credited Dr. Demasi on his apology “not my bad” tour.

So I guess Dr. Malone and ACIP was not given all the info on Enflonsia (clesrovimab) and whatever info he was given, he made his decision and voted YES. In full disclosure a “NO” vote from Malone would have made it still a 4-3 decision in favor of this garbage RSV monoclonal quasi-vaccine for infants. The optics would have looked better for Malone with a “NO” vote, but ACIP doesn’t really carry any authority anyway. They usually just carry water for CDC/FDA/HHS which carries water for Big Pharma. So if anything I guess we are trying to change the optics by hopefully questioning the data and the papers handed to ACIP.

However, when Del Bigtree asks Malone what’s the difference between mRNA and a monoclonal you can clearly see Malone is a expert in Monoclonals as much as anybody IMO. That’s my credit to Malone.

With my credit to Malone, I will also say it’s absolute bullshit he voted “yes” on clesrovimab under any circumstances, let alone “I didn’t have the data” defense.

I mean didn’t he even take a poke into FAERS and see what the 1st & 2nd generation RSV monoclonal quasi-vaxxes were doing?

I will give Malone a superficial pass, on not taking a look at VAERS primarily because monoclonals are not obligated to VAERS, but common man! Unofficially I think Team Malone know vaersaware.com and keep tabs on this substack channel. Malone has been here before and even left a comment.

I’ve been screaming about monoclonal quasi-vaxxes still making into VAERS reports if you look hard enough. We’ve been doing the heavy lifting here so the general public and the Simpletons, and Malone doesn’t need to lift hard at all.

For those that need it spelled out, we at vaersaware.com created a pseudo vaccine name for these monoclonals and basically added a pseudo line item on for the report every time Beyfortus or Synagis was documented as administered or apart of the history, like this.:

So let it be known, I’m not buying Malone’s explanation on his clesrovimab decision. He is doing great work on other stuff in my opinion.

Conclusion:

I’m an open book and don’t carry anybody’s water. I shoot straight and call balls and strikes as best I can. I’m a proud anti-vaxxer. All the vaxxes up to now should be pushed into the abyss primarily because they all made it to market in a nefarious way and have been kept on the market by collusion, racketeering, malfeasance, willful misconduct, etc. etc. etc.

In the perfect world with honest testing and honest pharmacovigilance I’m not opposed to the idea of testing and finding a prophylactic unicorn therapy. However, I also believe in a perfect world we probably could find the cause/cure for cancer and disease with natural substances, that it would be a moot point for a “vaccine”. I believe if “medicine” was honest everybody should be living to 120yrs old.

We don’t live in a perfect yet, so I say to you beware of the man that wants to improve the formula of these elixirs we are calling vaccines. There is no profit in healthy people. Your riches are in heaven for those that can defend the defenseless. God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Please sign petition:

See you in Texas?:

Share

Giving Team Malone a tickler to make sure they feel me.