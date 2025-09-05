From RFKjr presentation to Calvary Church San Jose June 19, 2021 in his own words:

Rare Bobby explanation about his spasmodic dysphonia that was caused by a flu vaccine, contrary to popular belief of a rare brain disorder that MSM like to propagate.

So don’t fall for it, as MSM tries to sabotage Bobby saying he has a worsening condition or a brain disorder. God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Please sign petition:

See you in Texas?:

Share