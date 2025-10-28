Did You Know Many Circumcised Jew (Indian) Israelites Were In The Americas Well Before 1660?
That’s right, very educated people were saying as far back as 1660 these savage Indians had customs and traits that were almost if not exactly like the Israelites of antiquity. This discourse of John Eliot is the man credited to printing the first bible in America!
The First Bible Printed in America
Many people are shocked to discover that the first Bible printed in America was not English… or any other European language. In fact, English and European language Bibles would not be printed in America until a century later! Eliot’s Bible did much more than bring the Gospel to the pagan natives who were worshiping creation rather than the Creator… it gave them literacy, as they did not have a written language of their own until this Bible was printed for them.
The main reason there were no English language Bibles printed in America until the late 1700s is because they were more cheaply and easily imported from England up until the embargo of the Revolutionary War. However, the kind of Bible John Eliot needed for his missionary outreach to the Native American “Indians” was certainly not to be found in England or elsewhere. It had to be created on the spot. Eliot recognized that one of the main reasons why the native Americans were considered “primitive” by European settlers was that they did not have a written alphabet of their own. They communicated almost exclusively through spoken language, and their little writing was in minimal pictorial images, more like Egyptian hieroglyphics than any functional alphabetical language like those of Europe, Asia, or Africa.
Clearly, the Word of God was something these people needed if they were to stop worshiping creation and false gods and learn to worship the true Creator. Still, God’s Word could not realistically be translated effectively into their primitive pictorial drawings. So Eliot found a wonderful solution: he would give the native Americans the gift of God’s Word and also give them the gift of true literacy. He agreed to learn their spoken language, and they agreed to learn the Western world’s phonetic alphabet (how to pronounce words made up of character symbols like A, B, C, D, E, etc.) Eliot then translated the Bible into their native Algonquin tongue, phonetically using our alphabet! This way, the natives did not really even need to learn how to speak English, and they could still have a Bible that they could READ. In fact, they could go on to use their newly learned alphabet to write other books of their own, if they so desired, and build their culture as the other nations of the world had done. What a wonderful gift!
People like European fur trapper James Adair then John Eliot a Puritan missionary we saying indians from Connecticut to Mississippi to the Yucatan had civil customs, laws, and forms of governement similar to Jewish people including circumcision.
From Mr. Eliot’s discourse published 1660, Chapter 3, page 14 & 15 (page 66/67 of pdf):
I don’t know why the elite puppet masters are hiding these truths and history but I will submit an even bigger correlation as show the Book of Revelation clearly describes characteristics of the Aztec Calendar!
Conclusion:
Please watch the 15min video. This is the most profound info I’ve ever shared, but this is just chapter one, I can get much deeper in the weeds. Stay tuned.
Interesting. My concern is with the meaning of the symbols to the Aztecs, not to us. From what I can find about the Aztec calendar, and by what I know of the book of Revelation, I don't see more than coincidental resemblances. Symbols are signs that point to a meaning being transmitted by the one who originally inscribed them. While it is tempting to think that these are linked to the Bible, I think it is quite stretch. Further, to link it to something as unreliable as the Book of Mormon is even more troublesome. Is that perhaps where the Indian links are being made, that is, from Joseph Smith's beliefs? That's troubling at best. The most that can be made of all this is conjectures as the scriptures do not speak of American Indians. Further, to apply the scriptures for such a meaning goes beyond what it should be used for. John's Revelation is, in the first 3 chapters, much more understandable, but from chapter 4 to the end the language becomes extremely apocalyptic in its language. And as it tells us in the first chapter, this book, like all apocalyptic sections of the Bible, is symbolic. The symbolic language thankfully points us back to Old Testament usage and we can derive meaning that is meant to comfort the reader (as John refers to in Chapter 1). And as biblical symbols the meaning must be consistent in use to be meaningful. So, we can go back to the Old Testament to derive their meaning as symbols. When we do that we can see that the message of Christ and God's plan of redemption is present throughout the entire Bible--God decreed that his fallen people would be redeemed and restored to fellowship and worship of him. Revelation tells us how he has been working, is working and will work out his decree. It confirms that Christ is the way, the truth, and the life, and the only way to be redeemed.
I am finding stuff along the same lines. For one, a DNA study at Hebrew University in Tel Aviv claims most that call themselves "Jews" are not descendants of Abraham but Khazarians.
Following information out of the Black Hebrew movement I came across a documentary in Black Jews in the shadow of the Soutpansberg Mountains in the far North of South Africa.
Thanks for the information.