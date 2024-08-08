Raw cumulative count would indicate that initial assertions to be a true statement. One could put a finer point on this rank list by asking how much of the population had at least one dose injected? Good question, but since I don’t even trust the CDC to give us a true genuine uptake count I’ll just say the CDC’s Covid Tracker no longer shows that data of people with at least one dose by state. When I used to put out this rank list by “at least one dose” the rank order didn’t change much at a high summary level. Tennessee and Kentucky switches places because they are pretty even. However red states would still occupy about 13 of the top 20 as it does now, by absolute population.

There are a few anomalies in this rank that makes me think the way VAERS receives and publishes report is not organic and is heavily curated on both levels.

What the heck is going on with California and New York? How fugazi does this whole scam need to be for a population of 60M between the two states only produces 1,125 death reports? I get it, health care professionals will practically get fired for filing reports, but what about the self reporting from family members? Even if Kentucky & Tennessee are more representative of the truth I would think the sheer size of CA & NY would still beat out KY & TN? It feels like there is a gatekeeper in the last mile of this pharmacovigilance operation, doesn’t it? Don’t even get me started on the 30% of death reports which are Unknown State. CDC knows who these states are, this ain’t the 1970’s, courier pigeons and floating messages in a bottle, please give me a break. I bet CA & NY alone could absorb all those reports, meaning if all those UNK states were either CA & NY, both states would still be under submitted/published.

I measured VAERS from a hundred different directions, and I even got RFKjr telling my church 150K reports had “disappeared” from VAERS adjudicators ques back in June 2021. When are we going to call a spade a spade? VAERS runs cover for the pharma cabal, always has. God Bless.

Please stop with regurgitating the Harvard Pilgrim Study of 2010 and 99.x aka 1% URF. There is now two types of under reporting factors.

1) What is being submitted?

2) What is being published?

3) Harvard Pilgrim did not have VSAFE running cover for VAERS

4) Throttling

5) Deletion of legit report (after publication)

The days of Leave It To Beaver are over, stop being so naïve.

