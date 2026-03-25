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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
17h

Speaking of Intranasal "Vaccine" Deaths

George F Tidmarsh - Endotoxin Expert wants to Squirt it up your Nose

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/george-f-tidmarsh-endotoxin-expert

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Followingthecovidscience's avatar
Followingthecovidscience
4h

Thanks for sharing this. I have included your post here: https://followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/death-by-covid-vaccine-a-new-code

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