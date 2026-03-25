click to launch WHO coding tools

The WHO offers the ICD-11 book and some coding tools to help early adopters navigate the new coding schema.

Per Coding Note when coding for death, we first code the injury death as chapter 23 External Cause of morbidity - biological substances “PL00”. Next we code the substance, in this example Comirnaty and a couple of Moderna XM3DT5, XM2188, XM8NQ0. Lastly we code for mode or mechanism and specific anatomy if applicable.

The biggest wow factor for me apart from how radically different the alpha numeric schema is, is the creation of codes for every single flavor of Covid-19 vaccine known to man, or that will be known to man including a Covid nasal vaccine!

Icd 11 Mms En 13.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The 2,500 page ICD-11 is available, but my God man, I think I found the motherload of what is on the horizon with these covid jabs. Names I never even or heard of like this intranasal C19 vax flavor.

It sure does look like we will be able to covid injures and death by covid vaccines and all other vaccines properly. The real question is when will ICD-11 be implemented or mandated?

I remember ICD-9 was in use since well before the early 1990’s, and ICD-10 was starting to be declared about 2013 with a two year window for implementation. They added an extra year because the medical world just wasn’t ready, so ICD-10 was mandated and started Jan 1 2016. The transition was such a nightmare because it was so radically different. It was like a 9.0 magnitude earthquake.

Mark my words:

We will not see ICD-11 be implemented before 2030 at least!

There has not been any announcement of any start date, nor the 2-3 year lead time it will take the world to go live.

It’s really strange because now having a chance to poke around in ICD-11 I get the feeling the invisible hand will slow play this implementation. ICD-10 was the opposite and still took a minimum of three years from initial formal announcement to full implementation.

So where does ICD codes apply in pharmacovigilance besides billing and VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink)? Death Certificates and I was not aware until now but death certificates are not obligated to ICD-10-CM.:

U.S. death certificates are not obligated to use ICD-10-CM. Instead, they must be coded using the international WHO ICD-10 (the core Tenth Revision published by the World Health Organization), with U.S.-specific adaptations and rules applied by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and state vital records offices. Key Distinctions and Requirements ICD-10 (WHO version) is the standard used for mortality coding (causes of death on death certificates) in the United States. The U.S. began using it in January 1999 and continues to do so today. This system classifies underlying and multiple causes of death for national and international vital statistics reporting. guides.library.kumc.edu

ICD-10-CM (Clinical Modification) is a U.S.-specific clinical expansion of the WHO ICD-10. It is used primarily for morbidity (diagnoses in hospitals, physician offices, billing, and other healthcare encounters), not for death certificates. guides.library.kumc.edu Death certificates themselves do not require physicians, medical examiners, or coroners to write ICD codes on the form. Certifiers describe the cause(s) of death in plain text (e.g., “acute myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease”). State vital records offices or NCHS then translate that text into standardized ICD-10 codes using automated systems (such as SuperMICAR, MICAR, and ACME) and official NCHS coding manuals. journal.ahima.org Why International ICD-10 (Not ICD-10-CM) Is Required NCHS explicitly follows WHO’s International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th Revision (ICD-10) , including Volumes 1 and 3, with U.S. updates and instructions for multiple-cause coding. cdc.gov

The coding rules, selection of the underlying cause of death, and tabulation for official U.S. mortality statistics are aligned with WHO standards so that U.S. data can be compared internationally.

Special emergency or provisional codes (e.g., U07.1 for COVID-19 or U07.0 for vaping-related disorder) come from the WHO framework and are implemented uniformly.

NCHS coding manuals state that the system is “generally consistent with provisions of ICD-10” and is used with the WHO volumes (as updated by NCHS). cdc.gov Practical Implications You cannot substitute ICD-10-CM codes on death certificate processing — doing so would produce incompatible data for national statistics and WHO reporting.

In rare cases, a death certificate might have ICD codes handwritten by a certifier or local office, but official national processing always converts/re-codes everything to the WHO-based ICD-10 system used by NCHS.

The U.S. does not use ICD-11 for mortality coding yet (as of 2026); ICD-10 remains the current standard. In short:

Death certificates → coded with WHO ICD-10 (international version) for all official U.S. mortality data.

ICD-10-CM is reserved for clinical/billing use, not death registration.

I think explanation above is the reason and uncertainty of how, when, and why we can properly use ICD-10 and the USA clinical modification version. This is the exact reason why any codes in the “U” series are basically useless for billing purposes, except for U07.1 (Covid-19).

A great example is U12.9: COVID-19 vaccines causing adverse effects in therapeutic use, unspecified

U codes were basically a empty block, the U00–U99 range existed in the international WHO ICD-10 as a “special purposes” or provisional/emergency block, but in the early U.S. clinical modification (ICD-10-CM), this range was not organized as a separate numbered chapter with its own guidelines section.

Timeline of Chapter 22 Creation Pre-2020 : The U codes were mostly reserved or unused in ICD-10-CM. No dedicated Chapter 22 appeared in the tabular list or guidelines.

March 2020 : CDC/NCHS announced the new code U07.1 (COVID-19) and moved it into the U00–U49 block.

April 1, 2020 : U07.1 (COVID-19) became effective — this was the first active use of the U range in ICD-10-CM and effectively introduced Chapter 22.

October 1, 2020 (FY 2021) : The chapter was officially incorporated into the annual ICD-10-CM update. The guidelines now included a dedicated Section I.C.22 for “Codes for Special Purposes (U00–U85)”. U07.0 (Vaping-related disorder) was also placed here.

FY 2022 (October 1, 2021): U09.9 (Post COVID-19 condition, unspecified) was added, further solidifying the chapter. Current Structure (FY 2026) Chapter 22 remains small and is used for: Provisional/emergency codes for new or emerging diseases of uncertain etiology

Specific codes such as U07.0 (vaping-related disorder) and U07.1 (COVID-19)

U09.9 (post COVID-19 condition) It is intentionally kept as a flexible “placeholder” chapter for future public health emergencies. In short:

Chapter 22 did not exist in 2016. It was created in 2020 (effective April 1 for the first code) and officially structured as Chapter 22 starting with the FY 2021 edition.

It’s unfortunate to report based on my previous writing on React19’s proposal and recent interactions it doesn’t look like I’ll be collaborating on any future projects. That’s unfortunate, but I’ll always be available if called upon.

Thanks CHD, you should have published the correct React19 proposal…

Why is react19 proposing a “U” code? I got my answer at a steep cost…

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