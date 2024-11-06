DailyClout Pfizer Report Book Mentions VaersAware! Thanks Brian O'Shea & Amy Kelly & Naomi Wolf
Hopefully Brian O'Shea of Investigate Everything will investigate me soon!
I had the honor of following Brian O’Shea’s Rumble channel HERE and getting the Rumble alert on my phone when he went live with Amy Kelly discussing some of the behind the scenes stuff in Naomi’s book. You realize quickly that it was a collective effort by the whole DailyClout team, including Amy Kelly, Dr. Chandler and many many others.
Here is a couple minutes of Brian & Amy mentioning me and how some of my info made it into their book:
Click on image below for full Amy Kelly interview:
Please follow me on Twitter-X @welcometheeagle to get a front row seat as we continue to expose the fraud! God Bless and please support The Eagle!
Well done Albert.
I wrote articles for DailyClout and worked with Michael, Naomi and Amy with numerous international video chats.
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/sv40-immortalized-kidney-cells-damaged
and while baned from Twitter and Facebook w used Gettr.
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/i-have-been-invited-to-provide-further
later I helped research Jordon Trishton Walker
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/directed-evolution-gain-of-function