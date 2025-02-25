Every so often a bitter sweet moment crosses my path and meeting Melanie is one of those times. I’m sharing Melanie’s story with permission because it’s basically a case study about what is going on in the real world.

I am in month 41 of hell and knew the day would come when I need financial help.

MY VACCINE ADVERSE REACTION HORROR STORY

Hi, my name is Melanie Llewellyn and as a healthcare worker I was in the first group of vaccinations January 2021.

My last vaccination was May 2022. I had 4 Moderna shots total.

Shortly after being vaccinated I developed an anal fissure that spread to my vulva, and I suffered vaginal lesions until a biopsy was performed and determined that I have an autoimmune disease with no cure, called Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus.

I have over 440 photographs of my vulva since 2021 and all the medical records including testing positive for Epstein Barr virus when my clitoris hood swelled up and split open oozing for 5 weeks until that one healed.

I have been documenting it all and have high resolution horrifying images of other oozing ulcers on my clitoris, vaginal lesions and atrophy of my vagina and labia that has completely decimated and severely disfigured me.

The pain is unbearable, then in 2022 I developed a painful anal fistula.

One doctor cut it out right there in the office but that procedure failed and on February 17, 2023 I went under full anesthesia for an Anal Fistulatomy.

It would take more than 8 weeks of suffering for me to heal from that HORRIFIC procedure. I have all those photos too.

Then in April, 2023 my annual mammogram came back abnormal, a biopsy was performed on my right breast and right axillary lymph node and determined I have invasive Ductal Carcinoma Cancer in my right breast and Metastatic Cancer to 3 of 9 (all removed) lymph nodes. I am devastated and can’t stop crying.

Surgery for a double lumpectomy and complete lymph node removal was May 17, 2023 – followed by 12 weeks of chemo (final chemo 8/22/23) and mapping for radiation starting the first week of September and I just finished 33 rounds of radiation.

Next up is a treatment of gene therapy pills for 10 years to remove any remaining estrogen.

Two spots in the breast were biopsied and about 20 days later in surgery there were four spots removed, making it a very aggressive “Turbo Cancer”.

I also experienced DIED SUDDENLY CLOTS in my surgery drain lines - look for those photos on my X (formerly Twitter) account too.

All nine lymph nodes were removed from my right armpit and three nodes had metastatic cancer.

I have filed adverse reactions with V-SAFE, CICP, VAERS and CWCH (Crow Wing County Health Department where I received my first 2 doses of Moderna).

They tricked me. It wasn’t a vaccine, it was an experimental gene therapy and now my immune system is scrambled - and there is nothing anyone can do.

MY ILLNESSES:

CANCER:

— Breast Cancer (Invasive Ductal Carcinoma + Metastatic Carcinoma to Lymph Nodes)

VULVAR:

— Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus

— Vulvar Aphthous Ulcers

— Vaginal Lipschütz Ulcers

— Anal Fissures + Fistulas

— Right Arm Lymphedema

— Two Lung granulomas (recently biopsied no carcinogens detected)

a few weeks ago my SSDI claim required me to get an attorney to represent me and I am near maxed out on credit cards. Minimal balances are giving me anxiety and Im terrified I won’t make it to disability approval. Please, God help me — I am praying for us all. -Melanie

