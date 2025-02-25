Crowdsourcing VSAFE & VAERS Transparency With Vax Injured Melanie Llewellyn - "Dual Registrant"
Melanie took VAERS most toxic lot in the universe: Moderna's 032H20A
Every so often a bitter sweet moment crosses my path and meeting Melanie is one of those times. I’m sharing Melanie’s story with permission because it’s basically a case study about what is going on in the real world.
This is Melanie:
Please Help Donate:
https://gofund.me/f138c4ed
I am in month 41 of hell and knew the day would come when I need financial help.
MY VACCINE ADVERSE REACTION HORROR STORY
Hi, my name is Melanie Llewellyn and as a healthcare worker I was in the first group of vaccinations January 2021.
My last vaccination was May 2022. I had 4 Moderna shots total.
Shortly after being vaccinated I developed an anal fissure that spread to my vulva, and I suffered vaginal lesions until a biopsy was performed and determined that I have an autoimmune disease with no cure, called Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus.
I have over 440 photographs of my vulva since 2021 and all the medical records including testing positive for Epstein Barr virus when my clitoris hood swelled up and split open oozing for 5 weeks until that one healed.
I have been documenting it all and have high resolution horrifying images of other oozing ulcers on my clitoris, vaginal lesions and atrophy of my vagina and labia that has completely decimated and severely disfigured me.
The pain is unbearable, then in 2022 I developed a painful anal fistula.
One doctor cut it out right there in the office but that procedure failed and on February 17, 2023 I went under full anesthesia for an Anal Fistulatomy.
It would take more than 8 weeks of suffering for me to heal from that HORRIFIC procedure. I have all those photos too.
Then in April, 2023 my annual mammogram came back abnormal, a biopsy was performed on my right breast and right axillary lymph node and determined I have invasive Ductal Carcinoma Cancer in my right breast and Metastatic Cancer to 3 of 9 (all removed) lymph nodes. I am devastated and can’t stop crying.
Surgery for a double lumpectomy and complete lymph node removal was May 17, 2023 – followed by 12 weeks of chemo (final chemo 8/22/23) and mapping for radiation starting the first week of September and I just finished 33 rounds of radiation.
Next up is a treatment of gene therapy pills for 10 years to remove any remaining estrogen.
Two spots in the breast were biopsied and about 20 days later in surgery there were four spots removed, making it a very aggressive “Turbo Cancer”.
I also experienced DIED SUDDENLY CLOTS in my surgery drain lines - look for those photos on my X (formerly Twitter) account too.
All nine lymph nodes were removed from my right armpit and three nodes had metastatic cancer.
I have filed adverse reactions with V-SAFE, CICP, VAERS and CWCH (Crow Wing County Health Department where I received my first 2 doses of Moderna).
They tricked me. It wasn’t a vaccine, it was an experimental gene therapy and now my immune system is scrambled - and there is nothing anyone can do.
MY ILLNESSES:
CANCER:
— Breast Cancer (Invasive Ductal Carcinoma + Metastatic Carcinoma to Lymph Nodes)
VULVAR:
— Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus
— Vulvar Aphthous Ulcers
— Vaginal Lipschütz Ulcers
— Anal Fissures + Fistulas
— Right Arm Lymphedema
— Two Lung granulomas (recently biopsied no carcinogens detected)
a few weeks ago my SSDI claim required me to get an attorney to represent me and I am near maxed out on credit cards. Minimal balances are giving me anxiety and Im terrified I won’t make it to disability approval. Please, God help me — I am praying for us all. -Melanie
LINKS:
Hear me TELL MY STORY in person (facebook link):
https://www.facebook.com/1119120224/posts/pfbid086z4T4CL24XKyrydghTUFdmqxFn231ZZDZYPovVYonzerjzUBAA8aHQvvECdhHk3l/
Read more on my X ACCOUNT (twitter threads with the scary medical images including the CLOTS, FISTULA and CANCER images):
https://x.com/focusdesignz/status/1659231642274103327?s=61&t=ookASxxocoLUDDsK3RgnIA
BUY ME A COFFEE ☕️ discussing healing my adverse reaction events from Covid-19 vaccine:
Melanie has sent me some shocking images:
I have soooo many photos - I even have a video of the died suddenly clot when it was first forming in my drain line. I got Epstein Barr on the third shot and it destroyed me mentally. And of course the Turbo Cancer. My Radiation Oncologist said he’s NEVER seen a breast cancer like mine double from 2 to 4 spots from biopsy to surgery. He said I was his first real turbo cancer patient
VaersAware.com as a student of the VAERS & VSAFE submission process, Melanie has given me great images like this:
Because of my collaborations with Aravind the Vaccine Data Science guy and ICAN’s VSAFE FOIA, we can now bring you Melanie’s VSAFE “report” here:
https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=P2N-14519-22241
I was able to locate how many doses were sent to Melanie’s location:
Through this exercise I had the unfortunate task of telling Melanie she had received the most toxic lot in the VAERS universe Moderna’s 032H20A and also another very toxic lot 010M20A:
Melanie’s situation is very nuanced because I figured out that although she was told in interactions and physical phone conversations with VSAFE that they would file a VAERS report on her behalf, they never did! I validate that Melanie’s VAERS report is not in the VAERS system! Therefore, let it be known vaersaware.com (me) will assist Melanie to get her report filed and published in the present time.
Another factoid to consider is that Melanie has gotten progressively worse well after the 1 year mark of the VSAFE survey, and she wanted and has attempted to update the VSAFE folks. What should the protocols be for capturing additional information and/or appending info to initial reports? Her now permanent disability status does not reflect very well in her current VSAFE report. Anybody reading her VSAFE report will not know how much she is currently struggling and how truly debilitating and painful her injuries are. Among other things, she told me it’s even painful to wear underwear. It’s probably excruciating to go to the bathroom and to keep herself clean!?
There is so much to think about if we were Bobby Kennedy Jr. and how a real improved pharmacovigilance system would look like and is suppose to work?
I keep saying most vaccines are such doggy doo-doo, vaccines probably wouldn’t even be allowed to exist if there was a real and honest pharmacovigilance system in existence. God Bless and I deserve a seat at Bobby’s dinner table! Fire 3 and hire me Bobby…
Thank you for all your help my Fren, I am praying for us all! So many have passed from these poisonous injections - I’m just trying to stay alive. This is all so overwhelming, and scary. -Melanie
Those pHARMA companies have to be made liable! I have seen several images of people experiencing similar skin injuries on their private parts so she's not the only one. It's horrific what she is going through, similar to the young Latino girl, 3x other jabs forced on her prior to a hospital procedure she needed.