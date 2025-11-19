In a recent CHD podcast here Dr. McCullough asserts there are ~4,500 Pfizer Biontech Lots which this author assumes he’s talking about Pfizer Lots in VAERS. Unfortunetly this statistic of unique lot count is not representative of all Pfizer Biontech lots in VAERS or around the world or even just in the domestic USA?

Please watch this 2 minute clip below in Dr. McCullough’s own words followed by my presentation of the “receipts”.

If you followed through to the end, you are now aware I have over 600,000 Pfizer Lot numbers from around the world. My reciepts are coming in way over Peter’s stats so I’m making a plea to Camp McCullough to collaborate and figure out why we are so far apart?

Here is a follow-up on my 630,787 total Covid-19 Pfizer Lots (11/29/2025):

I’ve already produced reciepts of Moderna already having at least 685 verifiably expired lot numbers but zero (0) reports in VAERS.:

Disclaimer on Moderna lots: This is an ancient analysis and I have way many more lots that are either confirmed expired with “0” VAERS reports or simply do not show up in VAERS. Maybe they still have yet to appear in VAERS or maybe it was bad inventory accounting, placebos, or maybe it’s money laundering?

Camp McCullough, please call me. God Bless

For the rest of you that appreciate my work, please support The Eagle with a can of salmon, one time donation, or a subscription even though I put nothing behind a paywall. God Bless

