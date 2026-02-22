WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Justice for Jane
12h

I went to a Ro Khanna Town Hall in Sunnyvale on 11/9/24 to ask for help in getting Mom's CICP vaccine death claim processed. He was actually very kind and offered help. Of all my own actual elected he was only one to give condolences and again, send one of his people over to help.

https://rumble.com/v5npf7z-congressman-ro-khanna-11924-get-answers-for-moms-death.html

Paul Kirshman
6h

Don’t Iranians have the right to reject Islam just as Hindus do in India? The vast majority of Iranians do not want to be Muslim and are rejecting an Islamic occupation.

