Khanna usually holds a Town Hall somewhere around town, and to be fair he usually hits two town halls over a weekend, kind of sort of. He stated he was at Stanford the night before, but I didn’t see that location on the list for the rest of us peasants?

As a undercover Republican sitting in on this Democratic Town Hall in Democratic occupied Silicon Valley Milpitas California, it was the strangest Town Hall I’ve been too. In honesty, it’s the first one I’ve been to.

Khanna led off the town Town Hall with the Epstein files, which was a shock to me evoking Thomas Massey, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene as people who have come across the aisle on this topic. I was feeling that Democrats are on board with the Epstein files more because they are never Trumpers and then the child trafficking's issue, but that’s just me. I didn’t know what to expect of a Ro Khanna Town Hall to be, stupidly I thought it would be about issues around town like the BART station in Milpitas, or putting up new skyscrapers or apartment buildings around town? Khanna fries a little bigger fish, issues around town and neighborhoods are left to County Supervisors and those I’m familiar with.

There was lots of signage and picket signs in the audience and you could feel the electricity in the air, this wasn’t was I expecting, but I should have known. Khanna said the #1 issue he encounters for debate/discussion is the “ICE” issue, then the “Epstein”, yet this crowd didn’t look like they were here for either of those issues?

The issue of the day was Iran and I should have known. There is a very healthy population of Iranians in Silicon Valley, and the influx started immediately after King of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was ousted by Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini in the very early 1980’s. Milpitas California more than most areas has a very healthy pocket of these good people.

So you could imagine Mr. No New War Khanna the scene coming up against these great Iranians begging for targeted attacks on the IRG and Ayatollah himself! Not a single Star of David logo in the house, yet this is one of issue and venue the Zionist War Hawk would have been felt right at home, in the crowd that is, sort of. I’m telling you it was strange…

Khanna actually asked the audience if they were hear for the “IRG” or NIAC or Ayatollah issue to please stand up so he could gauge the audience. About 80% stood up, and I said what the hell and I stood up too. I reminded myself of the bible story of the Sheppard who left his flock to help his one lost or injured sheep.

He is some pics and video of Khanna’s very interesting day by yours truly:

So lastly, I don’t want to give the false impression that there are a lot of Iranians in Milpitas, as there is lots or everybody everywhere. Lots of Filipinos, Vietnamese, Mexican/Latin, and of course Mayflower white folk. Please don’t get me wrong but California really is a great place, it’s last Baskin Robbins 32 flavors and it’s beautiful. Everybody is fighting for their dreams and everybody has their own issues. Don’t let the invisible hand of evil tear us apart. We shouldn’t stand for evil of any kind and never put up with it’s bullshit. Easier said than done. God Bless

