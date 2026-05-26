Let me start by saying it is my opinion that Dr. Mary Tally Bowden deserves a Nobel Prize, Pulitzer, Lasker, Copley Medal, and even a Fields Medal for her accomplishments. I don’t know her but I’m proud of her. She knows my work, and she gives me “hearts” on X. I routinely repost her tweets because she basically refuses to let the Covid scam die and simply move on. If I had to guess who will be around fifty years from now refusing to let the Covid Scam die with me, it will be Mary. This Covid scam is bigger than the Holocaust, there I said it. It’s like the cabal is trying to manufacture the Black Plague on us worthless eaters…

This is just my honest opinion and observations after taking this new tool out for a test drive…

Listen to Mary’s response about the hundreds of reports she has submitted:

Since parameters and details of this database have not been clearly explained, like are Non-Covid Vaccine and foreign reports included? Does this new system go back to 1990 or does it have some arbitrary cut-off date?

I think the design of this system was made to be as simplified as possible for the general public. It is beautiful in it’s simplicity with only 3 to 4 fields needed to perform a search (age is optional). I would however recommend the Simpleton user to run a second query leaving the age field “blank” if you do not get a match on first query attempt. As you can see in my X tweet above 30% of all Covid reports have a unknown or “blank” age field with roughly 10-15% unknown age if we exclude “foreign” and/or non-covid jabs.

I can quickly say foreign reports have been excluded from this database. That’s a little sad for the rest of the world and for other victims where reports started out as foreign but were later changed to a domestic state in a follow-up report. To current date, there has been at least 67K ID Numbers where follow-up reports were added. Condensing down to age changes, vaccine date changes, and location foreign/domestic changes might affect as many as a ~1K registrants? Not sure, it would take a little work for me to figure it out and produce a legitimate answer, but it can be done.

Some Non-Covid type vaccines are included, but how far back is the historical window?

Here is a RSV/FLU/PNEUMO match:

It looks like non-covid vaccines are included, but how far back does the historical data go? Here is a unsucessful match that should be included?:

* Update 5/25/2026 10:30pm PST: Not confirmed yet, but I just saw a tweet saying the look back window is seven years.

Why is there NO MATCH for a California lady who died by Covid vax in 2021?

Maybe the optional age field does not always work? Mary’s database says there are 113 matches but that doesn’t mean 113 people as demonstrated above, because Mary’s counter is counting line items, not unique ID numbers. None of the matches include ID# 2000204.

I need the public’s help to please run the query yourself and confirm or rebuttal my result. If I’m wrong I will apologize and shut the hell up and not say another word.

Conclusion:

I’m appreciative to Dr. Bowden et al for brining this tool forward. The search tool itself is simplistic and elogant, but the user should also use medalerts.org, openvaers.com, and vaersaware.com as a supplement to really make sure they can’t locate their report. Even then like Liz of openvaers says, “It doesn’t mean your report is not in VAERS…”.

What makes this a potentially powerful website is the “Your Experience” voluntary questionnaire.

The one highlighted question might imply that Mary et al plan to do something in the future with physicians or institutions that should have filed reports? It’s noble but where have we gotten so far with all the other groups that have collected adverse events info with respects to holding physicians, institutions, or CDC/FDA/HHS accountable?

I like it and appreciative for it. I want to stay positive. Maybe when Mary gets to a juncture where her team discovers some reports were submitted but never published, Mary will call on me and pool my ~20 victims (never published) with hers. If we really want to take down this cabal of evil assholes we shoot for the head and prove VAERS DOES NOT PUBLISH ALL LEGITIMATE REPORTS RECEIVED! God Bless

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