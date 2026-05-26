WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1d

So glad to see you are still at this with your eagle eyes, and so glad, too, to see Dr. Bowden's amazing new searchable database tool.

I like how you put it, " If I had to guess who will be around fifty years from now refusing to let the Covid Scam die with me, it will be Mary. This Covid scam is bigger than the Holocaust, there I said it."

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
1d

I appreciate not making the imperfect the enemy of the good.. there aren't enough victories to pass on the chance to celebrate agreement & progress.. all good is good!! <3

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