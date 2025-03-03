https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/flu-vaccine-strains-fda-advisory-committee-meeting/

One of the Children’s Health Defense journalists Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. reaches out every now and then for a quote or information. This was info I gave mike, and please read the entire article, it was pretty good.

Mike,

There is currently 2,652 deaths associated with "Flu" vaccines in VAERS back to 1990. It should be concerning the 697 flu deaths have been received and published since January 2021. Stated another way 26% (697) of 2,652 flu deaths have been reported in the last four years and two months of VAERS 35 years of existence.

More concerning about 65% or 454 of 697 flu deaths during the Covid era have been associated people 65yr or older and to the Quadrivalent formulation which is designed for individuals aged 65 and older, providing protection against four different flu viruses.

I do notice that many elderly "flu" deaths are comingled with Covid-19, Pneumovax, Shingrix, Zostavax and now even some RSV and Monkeypox vaccines and in every combination.

I can only speculate but maybe it's a overload of vaccines for the elderly? I am also speculating that there may be more vaccination hesitancy in the younger or children cohorts? More analysis needs to be done, but my initial observations are showing me these proportions to do look normal for the older or elderly population?

I think one piece of the puzzle is that co-mingling Flu and Covid-19 jabs together will increase the death reports for the flu stats as well in VAERS… God Bless

