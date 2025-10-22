Click to launch video

I was a great honor to have Pastor Rob McCoy come speak to our little MDCE group yesterday. Rob McCoy’s presentation lasted for about one hour and twenty-five minutes with another 1.5hrs of Q&A. Pastor Rob was very complete and lengthy with all questions asked.

One thing I noticed about the presentation and up until I had the opportunity to ask a question is not once were words Jesus Christ, Isreal, or Zionism mentioned? God was definately mentioned and some factoids about Pastor Rob’s time with Charlie were definately shared that I’m sure no one has heard before.

You can see my question to Pastor Rob at 1:34:18

My question to Pastor Rob didn’t come out exactly how I’d liked because I was nervous and I wanted to quickly give him a little background on me. There are many commonalities we both have and I’m sure we have many more, but the one I like the most in the earthly fleshy sense is that we are both San Diego Chargers football fans! Rob is from Coronado, so no wonder he likes the Bolts.

My two big questions questions:

What’s the deal with Zionism? Why are people so gung-ho or so upset by it? Was there a stand down order on October 7th?

Now I feel like I’m playing coy with Pastor Rob, but I don’t want to play coy with my readers. I’m a born again Christian, some might call me a Evangelical Christian. I consider my self a Messianic Jew and I grafted myself in. However I think there was a stand down order in Isreal on October 7th and Hamas basically got J6’ed. I think people high up in Isreal knew Oct 7th was coming and reserve some percentage points that Bibi possibly didn’t know it was coming? Internally from what I understand, Isreal is a big mess and divided just like we are here in America. But the bottom line is I don’t fully trust Bibi, just like I don’t fully trust President Trump. Just like Trump saying he got is Covid booster and his flu shot? What the heck is that about Preseident Trump?

FYI: I’m going everywhere for my information and I don’t ignore or poo poo anything. Here are some people and places I pass through, watch, read, and take notes.

Calvary Chapel San Jose:

https://www.youtube.com/@calvarychapelsanjose

https://www.youtube.com/@IsraelwithAline

https://www.youtube.com/@RisingTideFoundation

https://www.youtube.com/@KurimeoAhau

https://www.youtube.com/@aplanetruth3226

https://www.youtube.com/@Dr.ReginoRamosJr.

https://www.youtube.com/@treysmithnutshell

https://www.youtube.com/@HistoryHustle

https://www.youtube.com/@ShamounianExplains/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@HistoryOfElections

https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138

https://www.youtube.com/@RealCandaceO

https://www.youtube.com/@CSTT12

https://www.youtube.com/@StefanMilo

https://www.youtube.com/@MegalithomaniaUK

https://www.youtube.com/@sqlbelle

https://www.youtube.com/@AnthonySmoak

https://www.youtube.com/@UsefulCharts

https://www.youtube.com/@WesHuff

https://www.youtube.com/@AnastasiInTech

Just a couple channels to wet your whistle. God Bless

FYI: Don’t think I don’t know there is an invisible hand at work making us want to fight each other. We can all get along like it’s been done before but at some point everybody is going to need to pick a side. I choose Jesus Christ. God Bless.

Share