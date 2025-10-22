WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
9h

HAND’S DOWN the best rebuttal I’ve heard regarding this Zionist crud from Candace. Best 38 minutes I’ve spent. The 2nd best is one from Jonathan Cahn, who is also what we used to call a “completed jew”, meaning he was born and raised as a jew, then accepted Jesus as his savior. He’s a pastor and a very prolific author.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jlhIygKlngU&pp=0gcJCR4Bo7VqN5tD

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
10h

Imagine two flags on the battlefield:

A - Christ’s

B- the devil’s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture