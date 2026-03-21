CHD’s PhD writer Brenda Baletti just published great details about this React19.org proposal for a ICD-10 code for “Adverse Event due to Covid-19 vaccine”:

In Baletti’s article there is a link to Dr. Joel Wolskog/React19 “application to establish new medical codes” which asks for ICD-10 T50.B2 block.

However another link pointing to the Formal Proposal, it looks like Dr. Wolskog/React19 is asking for another useless “U” code?

Another oddity in this Baletti article is the claim that public comments is now open?

The proposal is now open for a 60-day public comment period.

I’m not aware of any public comments being open yet, but it would have been but a link would have been convienient. I don’t think comments are open, an no official blurbs anywhere except this article.

There is a good piece of reference and quote in the article from my friend and medical coder Ms. Zowe Smith:

According to Zowe Smith, a former medical coder, the codes are used “to track and monitor all causes of death, and for research.” In the U.S., ICD codes also play a key role in medical billing and insurance reimbursement, with specific codes assigned to every illness and treatment.

I concur with Zowe, and I opine this means there should also be representation in Chapter 20 of the ICD-10 bible like this:

I may be politically incorrect and have ruffled some feathers, by calling death by covid-19 vax a war operation, but there is definately other options and space to code outcome properly to help the so called researchers…:

If we blame vaccines on the nanobots we can call it a device, or even a therapy. We can call a rose, a rose and just stick with “vaccine”. A pig with any other lipstick is still a pig!

How a ICD-10 gets created 101:

The official International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD-10) is maintained by the World Health Organization (WHO). It serves as the global standard for classifying diseases, injuries, and causes of death/morbidity. New codes or modifications to the core international ICD-10 are not created through open public submissions (unlike ICD-11 or many national versions). Instead, they follow a structured, centre-mediated process established by WHO.

Steps to Officially Create or Update an ICD-10 Code (International Version)

Identification of need — A new disease entity, better clinical specificity, emerging health issue, or correction is identified by clinicians, researchers, national health authorities, or other experts. Sponsorship by a WHO Collaborating Centre — Proposals cannot be submitted directly to WHO. They must be sponsored by one of the official WHO Collaborating Centres for Classification of Diseases (there are several worldwide; the U.S. centre is the National Center for Health Statistics/NCHS). The centre reviews, refines, and formally endorses the proposal. Submission to the annual meeting of Heads of Collaborating Centres — Proposals are submitted according to a fixed timeline tied to these meetings (part of the WHO Family of International Classifications or WHO-FIC Network). Review and approval — The network of centres and WHO evaluate the proposal for alignment with ICD structure, conventions, and global utility. If accepted, the change is incorporated into the international ICD-10. Distribution and implementation — WHO and the Collaborating Centres distribute the update. National implementation follows each country’s cycle but must occur no later than the start of the calendar year 15 months after the centre heads’ meeting.

This process ensures consistency and prevents unilateral changes.

Who Proposes a Code?

Anyone (clinicians, researchers, societies, governments, or individuals) can suggest an idea.

Only a WHO Collaborating Centre can officially propose/sponsor it to WHO. Direct submissions to WHO are not accepted.

Does the WHO Have Ultimate Decision-Making Power?

Yes. WHO owns and publishes the core ICD-10 (copyrighted by WHO). It has final authority over acceptance into the international version. Collaborating Centres coordinate input, but WHO approves all changes to maintain global standardization. All Member States are expected to use the current WHO version for official mortality and morbidity statistics (per the 1967 WHO Nomenclature Regulations).

How Do Countries Formally Adopt a Code(s) That Another Country Has Already Adopted?

Core international ICD-10: WHO Member States are obligated to adopt the official WHO version (or its updates) for death certificates and international health reporting. No separate “formal adoption” of another country’s version is needed—the base comes directly from WHO.

National clinical modifications (e.g., ICD-10-CM in the U.S., ICD-10-AM in Australia, ICD-10-GM in Germany): These are authorized by WHO but developed and maintained independently by national bodies (e.g., U.S. via NCHS/CDC and CMS Coordination & Maintenance Committee; Germany via BfArM). They expand the WHO base for local clinical, reimbursement, or statistical needs while conforming to WHO conventions. A country does not formally “adopt” a specific new code created in another country’s modification. Each national version has its own proposal/review/approval process (often public, like the U.S. C&M meetings). Harmonization can occur informally through WHO-FIC Network collaboration or if a national centre proposes the concept for the international version. Otherwise, countries implement similar ideas on their own timelines and rules.



In practice, most updates today happen in national modifications (e.g., annual U.S. ICD-10-CM changes) because the core international ICD-10 is stable, with WHO’s focus shifted to ICD-11 (which uses a fully open, web-based proposal platform).

In the United States, ICD-10-CM (Clinical Modification) is the official diagnosis code set used for morbidity reporting, billing, and statistics. It is based on the WHO’s core international ICD-10 but includes expansions, modifications, and additional codes for greater clinical specificity. The code Y59.9 (”Vaccine or biological substance, unspecified”) already exists in both the WHO international ICD-10 and the current U.S. ICD-10-CM (it falls under the external causes of morbidity chapter, Y40–Y59: Drugs, medicaments and biological substances causing adverse effects in therapeutic use).

If the goal is to propose adopting or aligning a specific use/interpretation of Y59.9 (or to add a more granular subcode under it) so that ICD-10-CM fully matches or better incorporates the core international version’s intent, the process is the same as for any new or revised ICD-10-CM diagnosis code.

Step-by-Step Process for Proposing a Change in ICD-10-CM

Prepare a formal proposal (anyone from the public, clinicians, researchers, professional organizations, or private sector can do this): Clearly describe the requested code or change (e.g., “Adopt/expand Y59.9 to align exactly with WHO ICD-10 definition and usage, or create a new subcode for [specific scenario]”).

Explain the rationale, including clinical relevance, why the current code is insufficient, supporting literature/references, and data needs (e.g., better tracking of adverse events, epidemiology, or reimbursement).

Suggest placement within the ICD-10-CM structure and ensure it follows official conventions (e.g., alphanumeric format, excludes notes, etc.).

Keep proposals concise (typically limited in length per guidelines). Submit the proposal to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) at the CDC: Email: nchsicd10CM@cdc.gov (mailto:nchsicd10CM@cdc.gov)

Submit well before the published deadline for the next Coordination and Maintenance (C&M) Committee meeting (deadlines are usually several months prior; check the latest on the CDC or CMS websites).

Current/future deadlines are announced on: CDC NCHS ICD-10-CM page: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/icd/icd-10-maintenance/proposals.html Meetings page: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/icd/icd-10-maintenance/meetings.html

Review by the ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance (C&M) Committee: This is a public forum co-chaired by NCHS (for diagnosis codes) and CMS (for procedure codes).

NCHS reviews submissions and decides which proposals to present at the semi-annual meetings (typically March and September).

If selected, the proposal is discussed publicly (often virtually). No final decisions are made at the meeting.

Public comments are accepted after the meeting (deadlines are posted, e.g., several weeks later). Final decision and implementation: NCHS (with HHS clearance) makes the final approval.

Approved changes are released in the annual ICD-10-CM updates.

New or revised codes typically take effect on October 1 of the following year (fiscal year start), though limited mid-year updates (April 1) can occur in exceptional cases.

The updated code set is published on the CDC NCHS website and incorporated into official guidelines, software, and billing systems.

Key Points Specific to Aligning with Core International ICD-10

ICD-10-CM is already designed to be compatible with the WHO version while allowing U.S.-specific expansions. If Y59.9 in ICD-10-CM already mirrors the international code, the proposal might focus on adding instructional notes, index entries, or subcodes rather than creating a duplicate.

Proposals must demonstrate a clear U.S. need (e.g., improved data collection for public health, reimbursement, or research) beyond simple “matching” the international version.

The process is transparent and public — meeting materials, agendas, and recordings are posted online.

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Conclusion:

Even CHD/Baletti new article is ambigous, because it’s not quite the CDC who determines anything about ICD codes, a proposal needs to make it to the WHO, and the WHO makes the ultimate decisions. I will be astounded if any flavor of adverse event due to covid vaccine gets adopted at all and especially into circulation for 2027. I have my fingers crossed and pray for miracles, but all this fine print I presented should have and could have been done long ago. We should have more groups similar to React19 submitting proposals wouldn’t you think? How about The McCullough Foundation, AAPS, IPAK, MAHA Action, IMA Health (Dr. Varon), VSRF? The governing bodies like the WHO/HHS/CDC don’t need shit from the public, considering they basically own all the data already. It’s all a choreographed facade, but we must play anyways, I just want to give the public wisdom to know the difference. God Bless

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