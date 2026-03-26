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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
10h

There is room for any and all kinds of codes. The lack of covid and many other vaccine adverse events is not an oversight, it is deliberate slow walking of reality. Thank you for your advocacy.

I will repeat the following though I think I did comment on an earlier of post of your.

Years ago when I was declared unvaccinated I thought to get a t-shirt made with the following codes to wear proudly.

ICD-10:Z28.2

ICD-10:Z28.310

While reading the codes I found concerning, humorous and already a lot of pertinent codes that are probably very much underused.

In another comment thread there was a suggestion that hospital groups do not include ICD-10 codes into their front end systems to lookup if they do not want to reimburse for them, I expect also if they do not want to admit certain harms do not exist.

ICD-10:Y35832A Legal intervention involving a conducted energy device, bystander injured, initial encounter

ICD-10:W44F1XA Bezoar entering via natural orifice, initial encounter

ICD-10:T8853XA Unintended awareness under general anesthesia during procedure, initial encounter

ICD-10:T63111A Toxic effect of venom of gila monster, accidental (unintentional), initial encounter

ICD-10:T71113A Asphyxiation due to smothering under pillow, assault, initial encounter

ICD-10:V00152A Heelies colliding with stationary object, initial encounter

ICD-10:T8052XA Anaphylactic reaction due to vaccination, initial encounter

ICD-10:T8062XA Other serum reaction due to vaccination, initial encounter

ICD-10:T50Z95A Adverse effect of other vaccines and biological substances, initial encounter

ICD-10:Y376X1A Military operations involving biological weapons, civilian, initial encounter

ICD-10:T50B95A Adverse effect of other viral vaccines, initial encounter

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1 reply by Closed VAERS
GD's avatar
GD
4h

I'm sorry, I couldn't be nice when I emailed the CDC. Actually no, I'm not sorry. They knew d--mn well that there was no code for vaccine injury. Was this nice or respectful to the vaccine injured who were the beta testers of an Operating System that turns people into Cyborgs while it slowly kills them?

There was a code to collect money to administer the dirty, biological weapon.

NOW they are putting this s--t in insulin (Lantus, Sanofi). I urge people to listen to exactly what this shot does to them, the diabetic AND the unvaccinated when they put this s--t in our food:

Odysee video: https://odysee.com/@Light-up-the-Darkness:3/Covid-mRNA-nanobot-bioweapon-is-also-included-in-insulin:b

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1 reply by Closed VAERS
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