CDC Officially Releases Covid Vaccine Adverse Event ICD-10-CM Code Proposal
As usual CDC’s official announcements about these details are buried, but fortunately React19.org was kind enough to let us know where to submit public comments. Submit comments to email: nchsicd10cm@cdc.gov
Vaersaware.com plans to submit a public comment, so please consider this article my detailed explanation and elements I will use to formulate a comment.
It is important to declare proper materials and presentations regarding the distinct subject matter of creating a code or codes for Adverse Events “due to” Covid-19 vaccine.
Formal proposal on page 16 & 17 of 105 page meeting packet:
After a little research it appears the public could have virtually attended live meeting presentation March 17 & 18. The few minute discussion was held on the second day Wednesday March 18 9:10-9:25am EST per meeting agenda. Moreover, after pre-registration the public could have watched live via Zoom and had the opportunity to raise hands and ask a question(s), to Dr. Wallskog (React19) or the CDC.
All past and upcoming meeting materials and videos can be found here for future reference:
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/icd/icd-10-maintenance/meetings.html
Here is the 10min segment of the matter in question, and notice how nobody had any questions, not a single question for such a important topic:
To watch full 1:38:10 presentation click here within link above:
Here is the premise or gist of my upcoming formal comment:
You can see questions about this particular wording in the proposal could have been made during the meeting but were not?
Here are some receipts:
External causes are known as S00-T88 (aka Chapter 19) and External causes of morbidity (aka Chapter 20)
Can you see how this wordsmithing causes a endless loop of confusion? This is we probably want to stay out of this area coding U07.7, U12.9, Y59 in the USA.
T50.B25x is a beginning but by no means the be all and end all to our coding concerns. New code will fit nicely with code I42.7 Cardiomyopathy due to drug and external agent:
Cardiac Arrest as an example is a rare code that is treated as a “death” code because if no return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) code is used, it is treated as a death. A valid combination could be I42.7 and I46.x together while observing the rules for each.
Conclusion:
It is interesting the timing and chain of events. The ACIP meeting was cancelled on Monday March 16th one day before this ICD-10 committee meeting started. I recollect Dr. Wallskog writing a TrialSite article on this subject published Aug 16, 2025: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/a-clinical-imperative-the-case-for-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-effect-coding-aca8dd1e
I personally had not heard another word until after the ACIP meeting was announced as cancelled, that as a consellation react19.org was submitting this proposal. I’m spitballing but there must have been some coordination to create the biggest impact for react19’s announcement. I can only speak for me but it would have been nice for the public to have known about the public presentation, and the public’s oppotunity to participate, watch live, and even asked some questions.
So now vaersaware.com has something else to monitor, and even make a play for additional codes to be proposed? Why not? Why not me? Maybe the medical freedom movement can figure out how to flood the zone? The Lord only knows a hundred more codes can be proposed as it seems every disease can be caused and/or exacerbated by a covid jab.
Previous articles on ICD-10 & covid jabs:
https://account.venmo.com/u/Albert-Benavides-1
God Bless
There is room for any and all kinds of codes. The lack of covid and many other vaccine adverse events is not an oversight, it is deliberate slow walking of reality. Thank you for your advocacy.
I will repeat the following though I think I did comment on an earlier of post of your.
Years ago when I was declared unvaccinated I thought to get a t-shirt made with the following codes to wear proudly.
ICD-10:Z28.2
ICD-10:Z28.310
While reading the codes I found concerning, humorous and already a lot of pertinent codes that are probably very much underused.
In another comment thread there was a suggestion that hospital groups do not include ICD-10 codes into their front end systems to lookup if they do not want to reimburse for them, I expect also if they do not want to admit certain harms do not exist.
ICD-10:Y35832A Legal intervention involving a conducted energy device, bystander injured, initial encounter
ICD-10:W44F1XA Bezoar entering via natural orifice, initial encounter
ICD-10:T8853XA Unintended awareness under general anesthesia during procedure, initial encounter
ICD-10:T63111A Toxic effect of venom of gila monster, accidental (unintentional), initial encounter
ICD-10:T71113A Asphyxiation due to smothering under pillow, assault, initial encounter
ICD-10:V00152A Heelies colliding with stationary object, initial encounter
ICD-10:T8052XA Anaphylactic reaction due to vaccination, initial encounter
ICD-10:T8062XA Other serum reaction due to vaccination, initial encounter
ICD-10:T50Z95A Adverse effect of other vaccines and biological substances, initial encounter
ICD-10:Y376X1A Military operations involving biological weapons, civilian, initial encounter
ICD-10:T50B95A Adverse effect of other viral vaccines, initial encounter
I'm sorry, I couldn't be nice when I emailed the CDC. Actually no, I'm not sorry. They knew d--mn well that there was no code for vaccine injury. Was this nice or respectful to the vaccine injured who were the beta testers of an Operating System that turns people into Cyborgs while it slowly kills them?
There was a code to collect money to administer the dirty, biological weapon.
NOW they are putting this s--t in insulin (Lantus, Sanofi). I urge people to listen to exactly what this shot does to them, the diabetic AND the unvaccinated when they put this s--t in our food:
Odysee video: https://odysee.com/@Light-up-the-Darkness:3/Covid-mRNA-nanobot-bioweapon-is-also-included-in-insulin:b