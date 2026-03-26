As usual CDC’s official announcements about these details are buried, but fortunately React19.org was kind enough to let us know where to submit public comments. Submit comments to email: nchsicd10cm@cdc.gov

Vaersaware.com plans to submit a public comment, so please consider this article my detailed explanation and elements I will use to formulate a comment.

It is important to declare proper materials and presentations regarding the distinct subject matter of creating a code or codes for Adverse Events “due to” Covid-19 vaccine.

Formal proposal on page 16 & 17 of 105 page meeting packet:

Proposal Topic Packet March 2026 1.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

After a little research it appears the public could have virtually attended live meeting presentation March 17 & 18. The few minute discussion was held on the second day Wednesday March 18 9:10-9:25am EST per meeting agenda. Moreover, after pre-registration the public could have watched live via Zoom and had the opportunity to raise hands and ask a question(s), to Dr. Wallskog (React19) or the CDC.

All past and upcoming meeting materials and videos can be found here for future reference:

Here is the 10min segment of the matter in question, and notice how nobody had any questions, not a single question for such a important topic:

To watch full 1:38:10 presentation click here within link above:

Here is the premise or gist of my upcoming formal comment:

You can see questions about this particular wording in the proposal could have been made during the meeting but were not?

Here are some receipts:

External causes are known as S00-T88 (aka Chapter 19) and External causes of morbidity (aka Chapter 20)

Can you see how this wordsmithing causes a endless loop of confusion? This is we probably want to stay out of this area coding U07.7, U12.9, Y59 in the USA.

T50.B25x is a beginning but by no means the be all and end all to our coding concerns. New code will fit nicely with code I42.7 Cardiomyopathy due to drug and external agent:

Cardiac Arrest as an example is a rare code that is treated as a “death” code because if no return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) code is used, it is treated as a death. A valid combination could be I42.7 and I46.x together while observing the rules for each.

Conclusion:

It is interesting the timing and chain of events. The ACIP meeting was cancelled on Monday March 16th one day before this ICD-10 committee meeting started. I recollect Dr. Wallskog writing a TrialSite article on this subject published Aug 16, 2025: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/a-clinical-imperative-the-case-for-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-effect-coding-aca8dd1e

I personally had not heard another word until after the ACIP meeting was announced as cancelled, that as a consellation react19.org was submitting this proposal. I’m spitballing but there must have been some coordination to create the biggest impact for react19’s announcement. I can only speak for me but it would have been nice for the public to have known about the public presentation, and the public’s oppotunity to participate, watch live, and even asked some questions.

So now vaersaware.com has something else to monitor, and even make a play for additional codes to be proposed? Why not? Why not me? Maybe the medical freedom movement can figure out how to flood the zone? The Lord only knows a hundred more codes can be proposed as it seems every disease can be caused and/or exacerbated by a covid jab.

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Previous articles on ICD-10 & covid jabs:

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