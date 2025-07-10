Landing page:
https://secure.anedot.com/informed-consent-action-network/releasethedatapetition
I can’t figure out how to bypass making a tax-deductible “gift” and just sign the petition? So Del is asking Bobby to release data that should have been public in the first place, but Del is hoping we could kick a nickel into the can for doing it?
I can’t do it Del, I’m as broke as a joke but I tell you what, your followers should throw some salmon in the Eagle’s direction and I can keep feeding you with information about VAERS, VSAFE, FAERS, EudraVigilance and more. God Bless
I do want to sign the petition, so if somebody can figure out how to sign it for “free” please let me know.
I tried a few ways to get to the ICAN sign the petition page. No go. I am a member so I could sign it without making another donation. I know, it is frustrating. If you had a "buy me a coffee" option I would give you a few bucks to donate. I can understand not wanting to set up an account.
Just now sent Del the link to this article, along with my feedback, to Del using The High Wire contact form. Don't know if he'll see it or not.