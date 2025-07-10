WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

I tried a few ways to get to the ICAN sign the petition page. No go. I am a member so I could sign it without making another donation. I know, it is frustrating. If you had a "buy me a coffee" option I would give you a few bucks to donate. I can understand not wanting to set up an account.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Metta Zetty's avatar
Metta Zetty
1h

Just now sent Del the link to this article, along with my feedback, to Del using The High Wire contact form. Don't know if he'll see it or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture