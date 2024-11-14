Let see what Vibeke will say if anything? It seems the modus operandi of PhD’s when they get held to account is to just stay silent and hope nobody notices….

I feel sorry for legit “good” PhD’s and MD’s because this silence from the science community does not put a good light on any of you….

I just sent Vibeke a tweet. I hope she can be a lamb and tell us…

Vibeke does have 6K followers and she only follows 163 people and I’m one of them, so it’s not like she will not see my question.

You all can follow her Twitter-X thread here:

https://x.com/MannicheVibeke/status/1857088361803997408

Keep your fingers crossed and let’s see what she says, and oh by the way since I could only fit about 30 VAERS ID#s of DEATHS into the meme, you can go into the world’s best VAERS interactive dashboard to query and even read each report using the dedicated “Denmark” filter under the “Lots Details” portion of the dashboard:

As you can also see this dead yellow batch Denmark victim below, the regulatory agencies gives us some kind of internal ID# which we can use to correlate and possibly match reports! There is a lot of good work that can be done if we could work together or at least have a little more transparency coming from Vibeke.

