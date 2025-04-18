Let me start by saying if we could solve the $500 billion/yr in autism costs, we’d probably also wipe out trillions of pharma profits on vaccines. Ancillary services in diagnostic testing, hospital, ER visits, and office visits would undoubtedly take a big hit too? Hospitals would probably shrink and you wouldn’t being seeing all those Quest & Lab Corp cars running around on the freeways like the pony express. 100K sounds like a great deal? So great I suggested to Steve that he should fund this iron clad study (survey).

So what do you think, did I ruffle Steve’s feathers? I wouldn’t have even wrote this article if not for this additional comment by this guy Clark Coleman. If I ever thought I fell on my sword before, I know I’m falling on my sword now with Steve and this article. Don’t expect me to ever be interviewed of VSRF, something I’ve always been butt hurt over considering I’m the #1 VAERS dude. Steve’s interviewed everybody twice. I guess I somehow JJ Couey’d myself well before this article?

So I read Steve’s article a 3rd and 4th time because of Clark Coleman, and I can’t find where Steve says this needs to funded by somebody who is not an antivaxxer? I’m glad Steve gives himself this moniker now because he went from provaxx all the way to antivaxx with a little lapse in the middle where many people are still at. This is the provaxx just not “this vax” crowd. I thought this was the idea behind having four independent groups doing the surveys? You know radical transparency and all that stuff? I just assumed there would be at least one or two “antivaxx” survey groups in the mixed, if that’s even a thing? Four groups to eliminate bias I get it, you get it Clark? We are talking about the funding, at least I think that’s what Steve is talking about because that is what I’m talking about? Let’s get to brass tacks, I’m sure Steve could pull out a 100K in cash and pass on to a provaxx person who’d then be willing to cut a check. You know provaxx shills will hawktuah for a dollar.

But in defense of Steve, why should he be responsible for solving autism and possibly ending eugenics? I get it, Steve has sacrificed dearly for his new stance and his new Millennium moniker as the #1 Misinformation Superspreader.

I thought there would be many people that are willing to sacrifice themselves to end eugenics on 8 billion people? I know I would. I know talk is cheap and I don’t have hundreds of millions to lose like Steve, so I throw that out in Steve’s defense again.

If you select to perceive I’m calling out Steve, I’m not. But maybe we are both calling out Rogan, Tucker, and Elon because it would just be like tossing a nickel into the offering plate for them? I’m mean it’s either that or the provaxx side don’t see these three highly successful influential rich people as anitvaxx?

This is the part of my article that makes it all worth it for me as we celebrate this very special day on which Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice and paid for us in full! Praise Jesus!

In the Bible the story is called “The Widows Mite” and it goes like this:

The story commonly referred to as "The Widow's Mite" is found in the Gospels of Mark (12:41–44) and Luke (21:1–4) in the New Testament. It describes a moment during Jesus’ ministry in the Temple in Jerusalem, where He observes people making offerings to the temple treasury. The Story Jesus sits near the temple treasury, watching as people place their offerings into the collection box. Many wealthy individuals contribute large sums of money, likely drawing attention to their generosity. Then, a poor widow approaches and places two small copper coins, called lepta (often translated as "mites"), into the treasury. These coins were the smallest denomination in circulation, worth only a fraction of a day’s wage—about 1/8 of a cent in modern terms. Jesus calls His disciples over and says, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all the others. All these people gave their gifts out of their wealth; but she out of her poverty put in all she had to live on” (Luke 21:3–4, NIV). He emphasizes that her offering, though small in monetary value, was greater because it represented her entire livelihood, given sacrificially and in faith. Context and Interpretations The story is set during the final week of Jesus’ life, often called Passion Week, as He teaches in the temple. It follows His condemnation of religious leaders, specifically scribes, who “devour widows’ houses” (Mark 12:40, Luke 20:47), exploiting the vulnerable for personal gain. This context shapes two primary interpretations of the story: Traditional Interpretation: A Lesson in Sacrificial Giving

The widow’s act is often seen as an example of true generosity and faith. Unlike the rich, who gave from their surplus, she gave everything she had, trusting God to provide for her needs. This view highlights her devotion and aligns with teachings like 2 Corinthians 9:7, which praises cheerful giving. Many sermons use this story to encourage sacrificial giving to God, emphasizing that the heart and intent behind the gift matter more than the amount. Critical Interpretation: A Critique of Exploitation

Some scholars argue that Jesus is not praising the widow but lamenting her situation, critiquing a corrupt temple system that pressures vulnerable people to give beyond their means. The religious leaders, whom Jesus just condemned for exploiting widows, may have coerced her into giving her last coins, leaving her destitute. This view connects the story to Jesus’ prophecy immediately following, where He predicts the temple’s destruction (Mark 13:1–2, Luke 21:5–6), suggesting the widow’s gift was futile, given to a flawed institution soon to be judged. Key Themes and Lessons Value of Sacrifice: The traditional view teaches that God values the heart and sacrifice behind a gift, not its size. The widow’s offering, though small, was significant because it was all she had.

Faith and Trust: Her act reflects trust in God’s provision, similar to the widow of Zarephath who shared her last meal with Elijah (1 Kings 17:7–16)

Critique of Injustice: The critical view highlights Jesus’ concern for the marginalized, condemning systems that exploit the poor under the guise of piety

Contrast Between Humility and Hypocrisy: The widow’s quiet, humble giving contrasts with the ostentatious donations of the rich and the self-righteous behavior of the scribes. Historical Details The Mite: The “mite” (Greek: lepton) was a tiny Jewish coin, the smallest in circulation, worth about 1/64 of a denarius (a day’s wage for a laborer). Two lepta together equaled a quadrans, a Roman coin.

Widows in Jesus’ Time: Widows were among the most vulnerable in society, often lacking financial support and dependent on charity or family. The Mosaic Law instructed God’s people to care for widows (Deuteronomy 24:19–21), but Jesus’ critique suggests this care was neglected by the religious elite. Modern Relevance The story challenges readers to reflect on their own giving and attitudes toward wealth, sacrifice, and justice. It raises questions about: How we prioritize giving in faith versus giving for appearances.

Whether religious institutions today uphold or exploit the vulnerable.

The balance between encouraging generosity and protecting the poor from coercive pressure. A Note on “Might” vs. “Mite” The term “Widow’s Mite” refers to the coin (lepton), not “might” as in strength. However, some modern reflections, like those from Widow Connection or Widow Might, play on “might” to emphasize the strength and resilience of widows, drawing inspiration from the widow’s faith. Conclusion The Widow’s Mite is a brief but profound story that can be read as both a celebration of sacrificial faith and a critique of systemic injustice, depending on the lens applied. Its placement between Jesus’ condemnation of exploitative leaders and His prediction of the temple’s fall suggests a layered message: God sees and values the humble faith of the marginalized, but He also judges systems that prey on them. The widow’s act, whether an example to emulate or a tragedy to lament, invites reflection on generosity, trust, and justice in our own lives and communities.

I’ll tell you this folks, this is my spirit and this is my heritage. I’m the real deal and I’m like real Major League Baseball material. If I had some money, I’d take it all and get a server, and some license and figure out how to create some slick dashboards for VAERS, VSAFE, FAERS, EudraVigilance and whoever else needs it to audit our pharmacovigilance systems. God knows they are all being manipulated and thinly veiled like a Vegas magic show.

If anybody could guarantee me and make me a bet to sacrifice myself in exchange for ending eugenics for 8 billion people, that’s a no brainer, I’d go to my grave broke and happy. Talk is cheap, but let’s Praise Jesus today. Happy Holy Friday ya’ll. God Bless and Praise Jesus!

Update: I just wanted to clarify when I say talk is cheap. I’m talking about myself, not Steve. It’s easy for me to talk because I’m not in the seat Steve is in, nor will anybody know what he has truly sacrificed and already gave to this movement. God Bless you Steve.

Update 6:50pm: Stevie found someone, what a guy… (seriously).

