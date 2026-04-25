Video below was published yesterday HERE. The full interview with Pastor Mike McClure and Attorney Bob Tyler is a hour long, but this is a 20min clip of the last part starting at around the 40th min:

What happens when a church refuses to close its doors?



In this powerful conversation, we walk through the full story of Calvary Chapel San Jose and Pastor Mike McClure, a church that chose obedience to God over government mandates during COVID-19, and the legal battle that followed.



For more than six years, this case has unfolded through fines, court orders, and escalating pressure, including millions of dollars in penalties and unprecedented government actions. Yet through it all, the church stood firm.



This episode goes beyond the headlines to explore the deeper story. Pastor Mike shares how his faith was shaped from a young age, growing up during the Jesus Movement and being influenced by leaders like Chuck Smith. That foundation became the anchor that guided him when the pressure came.



You will hear firsthand what it means to lead with conviction, to stand for truth in the face of opposition, and why this case is about far more than one church.



Now, the case has reached the Supreme Court of the United States, where the future of religious freedom in America could be impacted for generations to come.



This is not just a legal story. It is a story of faith, courage, and unwavering commitment.

My back story to this church…

I started attending this church as a ~11 year old child back in ~1981. I was typical hispanic Catholic but not so typical in that I was attending St. Justins Catholic school in Santa Clara. Mexicans didn’t really attend good private Catholic schools in those days but I’ll just say I was in the right place at the right time and had a little luck.

My big conversion came when my Madre was invited to see Billy Graham preach at San Jose State’s football stadium in October 1981. Somehow the magic hit and we started attending Calvary almost immediately and definatley by November 1981. By June 1982 my Little League (Homestead LL) All-Star team won the District 44 and my personal team (The Panthers) took 1st place. My coach Van Langston was the father of Mark Langston of SJSU and a future great pitcher for the Seattle Mariners. I remember Mark and a few of the SJSU players came to a couple of our All-Star practices to give us some tips. I thought I was a big cheese in those days, we upset Campbell LL to win District 44, and they had been to three Little League World Series in the 70’s. Oakland A’s Carney Lansford was from Briarwood LL who won the LLWS in ~68 or ~69 was also from Santa Clara and District 44.

I flew the coop at St. Justin’s that summer and started my 7th grade year at Buchser Jr High because I wanted to follow my baseball buddies, but the Madre let me because we were basically Christians now and not really Catholic anymore.

We got trounced in the Sectionals by Eljin Bobo of Watsonville, whom they got beat by Oak Grove of San Jose. Oak Grove made it to San Bernadino to the West USA level, but they got beat by Cody Webster from Kirkland Washington who were the last American team to win a real Little League WS single elimination tournament.

The Campbell team got their revenge on us a couple years later beating us twice in one night in the Pony League Nor Cal Championships in Pinole California 1984. Campbell went on beat up Cody Webster in Walla Walla right after they beat us, then coasted into the Pony League World Series 1984.

I only bring this story out because it’s how I remember by youth as baseball on Saturdays and Calvary Church on Sundays.

Fast forward to Easter Week 2020 and I already knew this was a scamdemic. By May 2020 I was promoting on Facebook that I was tailgating on Sunday mornings across from Cathedral of Faith Church for anybody feeling rebellious enough to gather for church. I remember clearly in my 3rd week tailgating and the first two weeks I was by myself and getting reprimanded from the scared congration at Cathedral on Facebook. That 3rd time I remember was Memorial Weekend and the whole George Floyd thing went down on Friday and everybody was really on edge. I finally got two visitors and some of my old brothers in Christ but not from Cathedral of Faith, but rather Cryy out Christian, brothers Mike Seabury and Greg Chambers. Mike and Greg were basically the only two black guys at Cryy Out but we were pretty close, we even went to Vegas once upon a time for a huge Monster Truck shindig. I guess we needed our Jesus at that moment and I consider that the last time I was a Cathedral guy and started going back to Calvary primarily because they were the only show in town. Little did I know we were in another Jesus Revolution!

Almost five and a half years later, I’m still here at my post slapping VAERS and pharmacovigilance around and calling out the fraud that has been here for decades. I guess I didn’t know how deep the rabbit hole went back on Christmas Eve 2020, but I know it now. God Bless

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