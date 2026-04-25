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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
9h

Seems to me that the church should be counter-suing the County (or whoever's prosecuting them) for establishing the religion of Covid, which nobody (yet) has proved to exist, much less be infectious or contagious. https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
6hEdited

Dear Albert, thanks for sharing your story. I've got my eyes on this case, believe it. May freedom of religion prevail.

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