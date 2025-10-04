VAERS data confirms using MedDRA level 5 (Sys Organ Class) code 10038604 “Reproductive system and breast disorders: 10013326 Menstrual cycle and uterine bleeding disorders only. P.S. It just means vaginal and breast stuff. This comprises a time and product-related connection to the COVID shots. A two-year old could see it, but shouldn’t be subjected to it. Causality follow-up assessments need to be done by the owners of this data.

Expanding further, these are all the preferred term symptoms under this particular organ class/HGLT as per MedDRA and back to day 1 of VAERS.:

Self explanatory:

I feel like I’m cheating using our dashboard but this is #1 Organ class victim, and it’s #1 HGLT (Highest Group Level Term).

As you can see above only one symptom, Bleeding anovulatory did not trigger a PRR signal. Every other perferred term symptom or what you see on VAERS reports triggered a PRR signal. Tha’s really bad, the worst actually.

I actually found the signal back in May 2022 long before the “Pfizer Papers”, and long before the PRR study was wrestled away from the CDC/FDA via FOIA by Zach Stiebert of Epoch News. I guess myocarditis and cardiovascular issues was the wallflower at the time much like it is today, but it’s the fertility stuff the evil pharma cabal is getting the best bang for buck.

This video was published to my Bitchute channel on 5/14/2022 and where Steve Kirsch gives me a little shout out for it.:

Side note: New VAERS should have dropped today Friday Oct 3rd, but did not. They are officially late. I’m not sure why nor if it will drop on Monday or what?

