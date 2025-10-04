WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alix Mayer's avatar
Alix Mayer
7h

That's totally clear! Great work, Albert. Keep it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karl Elshoff's avatar
Karl Elshoff
7h

ChildrensHealthDefense.org just came out all COVID shots increase cancer risk.

Just wait for the real boogey man in the room. That is, the long term side effects of the spike protein passing through the blood-brain barrier. Its too similar too 'mad cow' where the misfolded proteins (prions) pass through the blood-brain barrier. Its an ugly way to die.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture