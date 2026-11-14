WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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Markker's avatar
Markker
5h

If safety was paramount, it is obvious that a separate code is allocated to all new products. Also, surely, in this digital age, it wouldn't be difficult to link a VAERS to any of the pharmacy/flu injection providers databases to retrieve product given and lot number. The lot number info could also be sent to patient's doctor to be on file although not everyone is registered with a doctor. I'm looking at this from the safety point and don't want a system where any non jabbed are identified and rounded up for indefinite quarantine!

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Sh1rl3y's avatar
Sh1rl3y
5h

It's not like it's hard to spot. Thank you for your continued attention to this.

God bless The Eagle.

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