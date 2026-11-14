Click to launch CHD article

Quick shout out to Mike Nevradakis on a good article, and apologies for declining your last three requests for public comment. I have modest 9-5 job now and can not make those quick 24 hour turnaround times, plus you always seem to leave out my good stuff and what I will politely call inconvenient truth.

Everybody is calling out 78 reports including myself because I quickly kicked the tires and I wanted to be the first person to put something out.

However, unlike most other PhD dump & pumpers, I will go back and look for the stuff that is hiding like I explained in my last article HERE.

Let me show you a few mRNA flu jab reports that were not counted in the initial 78 reports reported by the scientists at CHD or any of the other talking heads on X, etc.:

Report above has the clue in the lot number field…duh…

Report above the clue is in the summary text and lot#, you gotta read the reports! duh…

This 3rd report above will take intermediate Simpleton skills to realize lot# 3062432 is now a known mRNA flu jab, and the helper clue in summary text that says “two flu jabs..” were given.

Could this 4th report be the husband of the 3rd report? Doesn’t matter, it was uncounted by all the dump & pumpers…

So I’ve produced four no brainer reports that everybody seemed to miss on first pass of tire kicking or dump and pumping.

Now I’d like to show you why we could easily get into the 100’s of uncounted mRNA jabs. Here is an example:

Nobody really knows except CDC/FDA if they choose to investigate and the manufacturer. I assert CDC/FDA built the system this way so that somebody working on the top floor like General Dynamics could come in inbetween reciept and publish date and subtly change information. If I were GDIT or Shimabukuro, I would pluck vulnerable reports with ambigous summary text field and simpley scrub the vax name to “No Brand Name”…

Just this month’s dump of “new” reports there are some 219 report the “unknown” Flu type just in the USA/territories, not even counting foreign which is only an additional 35 reports. I know it’s confusing but there is a difference between unknown vaccine (UNK) and unknown flu vaccine (FLUX), the 219 is just the FLUX. The reality can get much worse because I’ve already shown you how the mRNA flu jab is hiding under both places. CDC/FDA waste no time with their decpetion.

Shaving down 219 reports to poor lambs that are 65yrs< old and and vax date in September 2026 to current is what I’m working on now. I’ll know the number by tomorrow, but I’ll bet the farm it will probably be over 100.

Not creating a unique vax type for the mRNA flu jab is the perfect playground created for the VAERS system to have all kinds of chicanery.

No thanks to all the dump and pumpers who continue to regurgitate the same old p-values on obfuscated data. God Bless

Not radical transparency, it’s radical deception. -The Eagle

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