I finally can discuss this paper! The team brought me in to vet the VAERS numbers. In the collaboration I got to privately Zoom with Nicolas Hulscher and a couple of team members and go over the VAERS numbers of interest.

The best part from authenticating the VAERS statistics, was giving Nic a private carpet ride in some of the VaersAware.com dashboards. Nic was impressed and had never seen or used the dashboard before. He said to me, “ I never knew a tool like this existed…!”.

Apart from the carpet ride we really drilled into the follow-up reports, the under-coding of severe events and the how and where VAERS obfuscates data.

I’ll be apart of the next paper as well, I’ll keep that vax type to myself for now. This next one is going to be enough of a material difference in the hidden deaths in follow-up reports that it will need to be acknowledged. When there is something like close to a thousand extra deaths hidden in follow-up reports it’s bound to flush out somewhere, and we know exactly where that somewhere is! God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Share