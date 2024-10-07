Barely 2½% of all Covid-19 VAERS cases contain a bivalent vaccine? I’m not exactly sure the exact date the FDA gave EUA or BLA approval to these scam vaccines, but the first reports to hit the VAERS system was September 16, 2022:

I have lost track of the mono/bivalent scam and I’m not sure how the scam is being spun today? Is everything since September some flavor of a bivalent, like a sliding scale trying to chase the scary variants? It would make sense but I’m not sure, and I remember news blurbs and heard rumblings that hospitals had to destroy their original monovalent supplies but only after big pharma squeezed every penny and needed to shear the sheep again with the bivalents.

Ai helped me out with this blurb:

The shit show in VAERS is so bad, it makes any kind of analysis meaningless. In the perfect world each batch number would correlate perfectly to the two different Vaccine Types which are COVID19 AND COVID19-2. FYI, one unique batch number can not be in reality two different vax types. A single batch number has to be either monoclonal or bivalent, but that’s not what is going on in practical application of VAERS. This is just another area the VAERS team allows garbage in and garbage out. It’s my belief VAERS is manufacturing this garbage, basically preparing you a shit sandwich and calling it a Philly Cheese Steak.

Here is just one example of a Pfizer bivalent batch number GH9693:

Can you see what a shit show this is? There is a few hundred reports where this lot is classified as a monoclonal, classified as a Moderna, and even a Unknown manufacturer and a flu shot.

I’m embedding new logic into my algorithms and I’m doing a pretty good job once a issue is identified and locked in. Here’s what this lot looks like in vaersaware.com and my disclaimer is I just updated my logic to reflect any new changes on next run.:

NOW YOU ARE READY FOR THE SCAM!

At the submission level, there is no longer an option for submitters to select “BIVALENT”. I’ve submitted many reports on behalf of friends and family and I could have sworn there was an option for bivalent? Well, there isn’t this option today. Is this why the shit show has been really piling up in the published reports?

Lucky I have video taped all my submissions, and even made this “How To” video and put it on my Bitchute and Rumble on ~Jan 5, 2024 for posterity. Jump to 14min: 35sec to see the proof and option to select a bivalent covid jab at that time.

I don’t want to guild the lily on this point and I want to say this plain and clear. Only 2% of all reports are for bivalents, which with all things considered measured and weighed there could be much much more in inventory, that at this point can’t even be called “backlog”, it’s THROTTLING and willful misconduct. This kind of misconduct is basically covering up death and severe injury. I not sure if the 1986 ACT and Prep Act cover and protect accomplices to murder? I guess it does… with a little help from their friends on the VAERS Management Team and General Dynamics IT (GDIT) as well.

Enough said for now, I have a lot of work to do to keep exposing VAERS like no one else. God Bless. Please support The Eagle!

