BOOM! HHS to stop recommending Covid shots for children, pregnant women, WSJ reports
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/hhs-stop-recommending-covid-shots-children-pregnant-women-wsj-reports-2025-05-15/
Shocked simply shocked. I guess they are worried about the birth rate. Musk has said it is down worldwide from the vax and it is our biggest problem. I would assume they will include the rest of the population too soon. It's the same shit/shot. Pfizer reported that 1225 people died in the first trial February 28,2021. Of course this Cumulative Analysis Report was to be hidden for 75 years! The injections are supposed to pause at 5 deaths and be pulled at 20 deaths. Too much money laundering to halt it.
Don't forget it is the government who created it through DARPA /BARDA . Remember in Brook Jackson's trial the CEO said to the Judge that "we didn't commit fraud . .. we delivered the fraud the government ordered! 🇨🇦 pray for 🇨🇦
W H A T? Yes!!! A thousand times yes HHS.