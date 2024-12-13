Moderna’s mRNA-1345 RSV shit “vaccine” has been a very popular discussion recently primarily because pediatric trials have now been put on hold because of guess what? Shitty outcomes…

I’ll include the “document” here released ahead of today’s VRBPAC meeting as these documents are hard to find or disappear down the road:

Here is today’s live VRBPAC (Dec 12th) still ongoing as I write this article, so I’m multitasking and not liking what I’m hearing.:

I’m not liking what’s developing out of this meeting and this pediatric trail “pause” because there is a lot of discussion about how well Beyfortus (Nirsevimab) is doing.

I predict these virology clowns are going to lean into this quasi monoclonal “vaccine” Beyfortus for the next couple seasons, even though they themselves say they still don’t have data on what interactions Beyfortus is having with the other vaccines on the schedule?

With respects here is the bottom line, there is way more reports associated to RSV and Beyfortus jabs in VAERS than what the official counts reflect. Beyfortus is flying under the radar because it’s a monoclonal and technically not obligated to the VAERS system. However people are documenting it’s administration in the summary narrative, or previous vaccination field, and/or Other Medications field. A few honest submitters attempt to submit Beyfortus but use UNKNOWN VAX TYPE as their only option.

Like I reported previously many RSV jab injuries are incorrectly submitted as Vax Type: RVX which technically means Unknown Rotavirus…

I will first show just the surge of RSV reports that were published in this last update on Dec 6, 2024 which is the last update to close 2024. I will then my data to backup this overall assertion here:

Disclaimer: Apples to apples I have about 74 deaths versus the official 58 DEATHS associated to RSV. A few of these 74 deaths are associated with Beyfortus and not strictly a RSV jab. The other 89 deaths in VAERS (163-74=89) are attributed mostly what seems to be the progenitor to Beyfortus which is called Synagis (Pelivizumab) and whatever RSV trials pharma has been cooking up for decades.

The latest update (Dec 6th) of RSV “surge in reports”:

Within the 586 “new” RSV reports we found two extra DEATHS!!

VaersAware also captures the hidden Beyfortus like these..

Now you can see how VaersAware has about 16 more deaths and 1,200 more reports than the official counts within the same time frame of 2023 to current.

So now for all the pre-2021 reports all the way back to day 1 of Medalerts.org aka the entire VAERS system. You can use the world’s best VAERS interactive dashboard to filter into the Synagis (Palivizumab) and the UNK RSV pre-2021 and find it yourself but here is a list to get you started…:

This scam is so thinly veiled it’s sickening and laughable if not so deadly serious. God Bless.

Please use this medalerts.org link to spot check these ID# I’m supplying to see for yourself.: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php

