Bombshell! It Was Joe Kent Leaking Charlie's Texts to Candace Owens!!??
Original Erin Molan video released 4 hours ago Mar 22nd 2026:
Full version interview with Charlie’s Rabbi Pesach Wolicki on Erin’s Youtube Channel in just a few hours Mar 23 6:00AM EST
In all fairness to Joe Kent the other extreme is documented well by Charlene & Ty Bollinger here:
That "Rabbi" better produce evidence or Kent should sue him for everything he has.
Boy Albert, my head is spinning now.....
I'd just finished Ty and Charlene's piece - which is absolutely terrifying - and then listened to this 8 minutes.
I've never heard of this woman, who's obviously not American, and the TV rabbi person looks pretty pleased with himself.
So I don't know.
Charlie's gone, so leaking anything seems like closing the barn door after the horses have left.
These two probably don't have a problem with all the killing going on first in Gaza, and now holy smokes, all over the place.
Maybe I'm wrong.