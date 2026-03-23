WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toonlydoo's avatar
Toonlydoo
5h

That "Rabbi" better produce evidence or Kent should sue him for everything he has.

Reply
Share
Джил's avatar
Джил
5h

Boy Albert, my head is spinning now.....

I'd just finished Ty and Charlene's piece - which is absolutely terrifying - and then listened to this 8 minutes.

I've never heard of this woman, who's obviously not American, and the TV rabbi person looks pretty pleased with himself.

So I don't know.

Charlie's gone, so leaking anything seems like closing the barn door after the horses have left.

These two probably don't have a problem with all the killing going on first in Gaza, and now holy smokes, all over the place.

Maybe I'm wrong.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture