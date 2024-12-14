Part 1: HERE

This is the new ICAN VSAFE added functionality we are talking about:

In simple terms we now have the ability to query based on MedDRA codes (symptoms) and the “free text” summary narrative section just a few more fields. My disclaimer here is there are a few important questions posed in the Registrants Questionnaire that is vary valuable, like do you think the vaccine caused your health issue?

All the various questions on the questionnaire is not the topic of this article, DEATH is the topic of this article…

So far ICAN has never publicly stated or declared just how many deaths have been identified so far in VSAFE? For the first time since the creation of ICAN’s dashboard, has it been revealed there is at least 428 DEATHS as per this few second clip of the Highwire Show aired yesterday Dec 12th.:

However, using the actual dashboard and selecting all other flavors of death like Sudden Death, Foetal Death, Premature Baby Death the count rises to 515.

I’ve stated before that the two data files of MedDRA codes and Free Text Narratives are distinctly different currently. Meaning if you filter out or exclude all MedDRA Deaths (symptoms), there are still more dead people as per the Free Text Summary Narrative. I assume when the complete VSAFE data set is submitted to ICAN the various data files will align and make more sense.

VaersAware.com has gone through the entire data set submitted so far and have pre-emptively added a “death” medDRA code to Registrants clearly dead, but no symptom code has been submitted to ICAN so far?

I CURRENTLY GET 1,826 DEATHS!

Somebody should be collaborating with me…

I’ve have spoken to Dr. Brian Hooker and a main IT person at CHD who may not want to be named at the moment, needless to say this information is starting to get out and more IT people are receptive and poking around.

In my opinion, VSAFE was created to run cover for VAERS. Mr. Global did not want all these reports to get into VAERS. VAERS is running cover for Big Pharma, and after 4 years of auditing VAERS, I will say VAERS has been running cover since it’s inception. This is collusion, this malfeasance, this willful misconduct, and this is fraud, and this is murder. All the nasty fingerprints of this global crime is captured in VAERS if you know how to look. I hope I’m being crystal clear. God Bless

Please Please help me out with a one time donation or a paid subscription to this substack. God Bless

Share