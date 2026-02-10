Admittedly the MonkeyPox vaccine hasn’t been in the lime light recently but is generally advertised towards the gay community, and gay men specifically? I forget the backstory and the homosexuality angle, but I don’t think the vaccine has anything to do with monkeys in it’s origin story?

I can say the majority of VAERS reports are heavily from males as opposed to females:

I have managed to find a couple hundred extra MonkeyPox reports hiding in VAERS, but no extra hidden deaths. The curious thing about MonkeyPox reports in VAERS is when the reports are published. It’s erratic, it’s not organic and there is no normal cadence that can be observed. VAERS basically publishes MonkeyPox reports in tranches.

The graph above by published date is a little misleading because you need to remember in November 2023 VAERS went from publishing weekly to publishing monthly. You can see since the monthly reporting cycle there has been three “tranches” or spikes in reports which includes this last tranche of 73 reports.

You can see by state & countries, Australia submitted 59 of 73 (80%) of the Mpox reports this month. Might not sound like a huge deal but 59 Australian Mpox reports now brings the Aussie’s grand total to 84 reports.

To say it more directly, VAERS just published 70% of Australia’s Mpox reports in this one single update.

Another curious observation from these Australian Mpox reports is the “Chest Pain” symptoms that so many of the reports had in this update.

By symptoms, this is the profile for Australian Mpox reports:

Here is very representative “boiler plate” Australian report for this tranche of Mpox reports:

One final observation from an auditors perspective and documenting the collusion between VAERS and manufacturers is how this particular tranche was throttled (purposefully delayed).

Here are this months Australian Mpox reports by vax date:

These reports were almost exclusively from jabs in 2022 and 2023, yet VAERS received these reports from manufacturer Bavarian Nordic more than six months ago before VAERS published!

Conclusion:

This is not a pharmacovigilance system, but rather a pharmacofraudulance system accountable to nobody.

