Covid-19 jab was administered to a soldier in Fort Riley Kansas in 2014!!??

Pooter! Bring Tom to court and put him on the stand! That’s what he wants and with an assertion like this, it’s what we all want! Irwin ACH (Army Community Hospital) Fort Riley Kansas is where this went down in 2014. Yikes!! Isn’t this ground zero for the Spanish Flu also, Fort Riley Kansas?

HUGE STUFF!

Update 10/21/2024 8:51am PST:

I originally published this article almost a year ago in Nov 2023, but I took it down. I’m just republishing now. It was one of the most explosive assertions I’ve heard in this whole plandemic and it was made by who I consider a friend, Tom Renz… I have a part 2 to this article I will be releasing shortly in anticipation for this VSRF podcast coming this Thursday October 24th, 2024 w/ Dr. Rose & Tom Renz…

Share