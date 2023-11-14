Covid-19 jab was administered to a soldier in Fort Riley Kansas in 2014!!??
Pooter! Bring Tom to court and put him on the stand! That’s what he wants and with an assertion like this, it’s what we all want! Irwin ACH (Army Community Hospital) Fort Riley Kansas is where this went down in 2014. Yikes!! Isn’t this ground zero for the Spanish Flu also, Fort Riley Kansas?
HUGE STUFF!
Update 10/21/2024 8:51am PST:
I originally published this article almost a year ago in Nov 2023, but I took it down. I’m just republishing now. It was one of the most explosive assertions I’ve heard in this whole plandemic and it was made by who I consider a friend, Tom Renz… I have a part 2 to this article I will be releasing shortly in anticipation for this VSRF podcast coming this Thursday October 24th, 2024 w/ Dr. Rose & Tom Renz…
COVID-19 has nothing to do with Coronavirus. That was just a convenient smokescreen.
Certificate of Vaccination ID - 2019. It was a plandemic in the works for many, many years.
Ohh yes! The first time I listened closely to Alex Jones in 2020, he reportedly found a reference to covid animal trials performed in the US govt BSL4 lab in Galveston, TX, in 2012. The ferrets all died. BTW - Here's Alex, age 24, in a phone conversation in the year 2000: Listen Carefully: 2000 Alex Jones Interview With Bill Cooper -Absolute Gold. Alex & Bill Are Heroes! - - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LmtLin9qop48/ - planning dates as far back as 1972, possibly earlier.