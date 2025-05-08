Hopefully this new radical transparency of data VAERS is set to release is not a mistake or aberration or a mirage because I can’t believe what I’m seeing in this data. I hope more big names people eventually sniff around when the sent gets out. This shit show should be ICAN, Aaron, Del and Bobby huge!

Nothing left to say but show and tell…

Conclusion:

We could do this all day long as technically there will be hundreds where they change the date of death by a couple days to a year and possibly more. A common pattern I see is what I call the “default day month” for deaths and even for onset and vax dates. What physicians seem to do when they don’t know the exact death date they will enter the 1st day of the month. So as an example I see a lot of May 1st moving to May 25th, or Nov 1 moving to Nov 23rd as an example. So there is a lot more deaths being changed within a variance of ~30 days.

One thing is for sure VAERS does like dates written in the summary narrative section. They don’t like people following the timeline in the same way Las Vegas doesn’t like you counting cards. VAERS like to keep you in that useful idiot elevation which is about 5-6ft from the ground.

Lastly the really concerning thing more than anything and what will make the biggest impact on citizen analysts and PhD dump & pumpers is that it looks like VAERS will also be scrubbing hundreds of DOD’s off the record. The death will still be there but the DOD data filed will now be “empty”, like this.:

If this is the case it will be prudent for vaersaware.com and other sites like OpenVAERS to somehow still retain the data in a fashion that can be queried, measured, and calculated. Preservation of data while maintaining parity is the grumblings going on at the moment in the VAERS community as noted here:

Conclusion 2:

No updates from CDC WONDER, FDA, HHS, VAERS Administration, nada. VAERS May data should officially have been published Friday May 2nd. It’s M.I.A.

Everybody is either radio silent, or at a feel good weekend grab ass event.

