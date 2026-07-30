WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

I gotta be laughing...about stopping the chronic disease epidemic (or pandemic I'd rather think). How to do this? Shut down ALL vaccines at the source for they are all toxic poisons. Curtail drugs as these are toxic too. To get healthy, as many toxic environmental interactions as possible must be eliminated or limited.

Toxic man made chemicals are everywhere. Take stock of how you interact with them on a daily basis. Illness and disease is the result of toxins and poisons accumulating in the body...not silly viruses and germ theory nonsense.

The HHS is bought and paid for by Pig Pharma and that will never change no matter how many RFK's are pretending to run it. There is NO way RFK or anyone else can make a safe non-toxic vaccine. To be injecting this crap into infants and children is pure insanity.

Reply
Share
Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
2d

EVERYONE has known for a long time that processed food, soda, cigarettes, (insert whatever else here____________________) are not good for you... The reason, however, for RFK to take that position was not to deal with those things, but to deal with pharma in general and vaccines specifically.

The reality, however, is that various genetic vaccine platforms are actually GAINING traction under RFK, and it looks like a universal flu vaccine is on the way -- probably in the form of mRNA. That garbage will be foisted on healthcare workers. Exponentially more will quit their jobs than during COVID.

DJT is likely TIGHTLY controlling what Kennedy can do. Just yesterday, Trump put out a tweet regarding his brilliance in both the vax and OWS. I likewise voted for Trump three times. But for all his expertise in certain areas, there are some areas he is beyond clueless.

The fact that he drinks nothing but Diet Coke should be a clue.

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture