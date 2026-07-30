I was sick to my stomach recently when I saw this recent MAHA post…

Click to launch article:

Click to launch article

You will notice 247 likes, 73 comments, 26 restacks…

I am one of those 73 comments and here it is:

Click to see all comment on my response…

I didn’t stop to analyze Substack, but apparently Substack doesn’t “cumulate” all the comments from a original comment? 34 likes, 13 comments, and 11 restacks is a lot more than I ever get from one of my origianl articles.

I was pleasantly surprised that I’m not alone in my sentimets about Bobby, MAHA, and Trump for that matter.

Don’t get me wrong, I like Bobby, MAHA, and President Trump. I voted for Trump three times in California.

I’ve always said the vaccines will be the litmus test to determine who is being paid and who is beieng played…

I’ve always tried to keep my channel free of political stuff and will continue to do so as best I can, but I couldn’t believe all responses I received, so I had to call attention to this.

My grammer and spell check sucks, but I’m pretty happy that people felt my jist. There is no negotiating with evil, even as much as MAHA or President Trump tries. It can’t be easy getting arrows from all sides, so the best we (me) can do is pray for Bobby and President Trump that they make the best decisions for the rest of us, NOT THEM! God Bless Bobby & President Trump.

Please come strong, or don’t come at all!!!!! God Bless

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