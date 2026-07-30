Are Peolpe Pissed-off With MAHA? Let's Take A Temperature Check, Becuase I Think They Are!
My comment on their recent substack article generated more response than I ever get on my own articles...
I was sick to my stomach recently when I saw this recent MAHA post…
Click to launch article:
You will notice 247 likes, 73 comments, 26 restacks…
I am one of those 73 comments and here it is:
I didn’t stop to analyze Substack, but apparently Substack doesn’t “cumulate” all the comments from a original comment? 34 likes, 13 comments, and 11 restacks is a lot more than I ever get from one of my origianl articles.
I was pleasantly surprised that I’m not alone in my sentimets about Bobby, MAHA, and Trump for that matter.
Don’t get me wrong, I like Bobby, MAHA, and President Trump. I voted for Trump three times in California.
I’ve always said the vaccines will be the litmus test to determine who is being paid and who is beieng played…
I’ve always tried to keep my channel free of political stuff and will continue to do so as best I can, but I couldn’t believe all responses I received, so I had to call attention to this.
My grammer and spell check sucks, but I’m pretty happy that people felt my jist. There is no negotiating with evil, even as much as MAHA or President Trump tries. It can’t be easy getting arrows from all sides, so the best we (me) can do is pray for Bobby and President Trump that they make the best decisions for the rest of us, NOT THEM! God Bless Bobby & President Trump.
Please come strong, or don’t come at all!!!!! God Bless
I gotta be laughing...about stopping the chronic disease epidemic (or pandemic I'd rather think). How to do this? Shut down ALL vaccines at the source for they are all toxic poisons. Curtail drugs as these are toxic too. To get healthy, as many toxic environmental interactions as possible must be eliminated or limited.
Toxic man made chemicals are everywhere. Take stock of how you interact with them on a daily basis. Illness and disease is the result of toxins and poisons accumulating in the body...not silly viruses and germ theory nonsense.
The HHS is bought and paid for by Pig Pharma and that will never change no matter how many RFK's are pretending to run it. There is NO way RFK or anyone else can make a safe non-toxic vaccine. To be injecting this crap into infants and children is pure insanity.
EVERYONE has known for a long time that processed food, soda, cigarettes, (insert whatever else here____________________) are not good for you... The reason, however, for RFK to take that position was not to deal with those things, but to deal with pharma in general and vaccines specifically.
The reality, however, is that various genetic vaccine platforms are actually GAINING traction under RFK, and it looks like a universal flu vaccine is on the way -- probably in the form of mRNA. That garbage will be foisted on healthcare workers. Exponentially more will quit their jobs than during COVID.
DJT is likely TIGHTLY controlling what Kennedy can do. Just yesterday, Trump put out a tweet regarding his brilliance in both the vax and OWS. I likewise voted for Trump three times. But for all his expertise in certain areas, there are some areas he is beyond clueless.
The fact that he drinks nothing but Diet Coke should be a clue.