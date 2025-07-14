WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Pare's avatar
David Pare
3h

Deliberate mis-filings. "Mistakes Were Not Made." Conspiracy to commit fraud, times tens of thousands of filings.

If only we had The Eagle in charge of a criminal investigation unit of a functional FBI.

They would all be making big rocks into little rocks for the next 20 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jomico's avatar
Jomico
3hEdited

The Japanese are meticulous record keepers.. they know how many shots someone got and how long after they died, unlike the criminal system in USA and the UK who fudge data and in some cases remove it entirely when it suits them, remember the vaccine card status?.. that was on a web based data system so they could check if you were up to date.. it’s how the NHS sent reminders, do where did that data go.. it got wiped when they realised it would act as evidence that these shots were not safe and effective ..just dangerous and deadly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture