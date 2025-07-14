Click Image Below to watch the latest Health Ranger (Mike Adams) collaboration with this brave Japanese group:

The white meat out of this presentation was the Japanese’s creation of their database here:

I highlight Pfizer Lot FM3289 because it also turns out to be a “shared” lot number that the old Denmark study reported in their analysis as a “yellow” harmless placebo lot number.

So basically Lot FM3289 was harmless in Denmark, and pretty toxic in Japan? I dumped out the Japanese stats and Lot FM3289 turns out to be the 35th most toxic out of the top 100 per the Japanese.:

Here is the Blue, green, yellow lot list from the Denmark “scientists”.

I’d like to take this opportunity to say that when Dr. Peter McCullough interviewed Dr. Vibeke Manniche about her Denmark study, Peter said he hoped that his mother-in-law got one of these harmless “placebo” lots in Canada when his in-law received hers. You can see the exchange between Vibeke and Peter here:

It was because of this McCullough/Manniche interview that I reached out to Vibeke because she told Peter they would love to share the data (with anybody) I assumed. She declined me saying she wasn’t going to share the data because I’m not a “scientist”. I then emailed again and included the rest of the Denmark team wanting to make sure she wasn’t acting unilaterally and the whole team felt the same? Vibeke responded again with basically a “NO”. Peter, you really don’t wish your mother-in-law got one of Vibeke’s harmless yellow lots. Sorry you were misinformed. How embarrassing for Vibeke, now the Japanese have inadvertently exposed Vibeke and the Denmark team to that eating crow thing she should have done within the first few days that study was published, because I reached out to her to tell her immediately there were 7 deaths in VAERS from Denmark against her harmless “placebo” lots. Japan is screaming bloody murder? Conclusion:

I have more formal communication with Vibeke, but I’ll hold off and spare Vibeke even more embarrassment. This isn’t about Vibeke or even toxic and placebo lots, this is about data manipulation, obfuscation, and coordinated curation between pharmacovigilance systems around the world. Vibeke et al just got bamboozled by the throttling portion this global Vegas magic show we are all going through now. We don’t want to give these governmental clowns AI so they can fool us better.

It’s strange but I feel like the I’m the only one who is going beyond how toxic is the jab to how evil genius is this pharmacovigilance fraud? We need biochemist and computational biologist to continue to do their thing and we need fraud auditors to do their thing. Please please people let’s stop asking a shark to climb a tree. God Bless

I know none of my readers are surprised by this global RICO situation, but the longer we keep regurgitating VAERS stats without mentioning all the obfuscations, curations, etc. we will be stuck in the same endless loop. As I’ve said a thousand times, even Bobby knows VAERS DOES NOT PUBLISH ALL LEGIT REPORTS RECEIVED!

