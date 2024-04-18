click to launch article

I’m a little slow on the uptake and nobody from aflegal.org has contacted me, but since my work is directly referenced I do feel apart of it. The 32 page court filing can be read via a link within the article, just click the image above to launch the article.

I will summarize the lawsuit now:

This lawsuit is going after the VAERS system and what is generally called their “second set” of books. What this boils down to is the fact that VAERS only publishes the initial report, even though the system continues to capture follow-up data. You can clearly see in the VAERS guidelines we are told five times, only initial reports are published.

You can also see in bullet #4 before January 2011 VAERS WAS including follow-up data. How did VAERS do this? VAERS appended follow-up data and additional verbiage to the initial report. I want to be clear on this point, they DID NOT delete the initial report and re-publish a new updated report. They DID NOT publish multiple reports of the same victim, same case. You can see these “appended updates” in the historical data using medalerts.org Wayback Machine. I also wrote about these “appended updated” reports pre-2011 and showed you some clear examples here:

I like to call the pre-2011 era the Harvard Pilgrim Study Era because it almost seems like the CDC/FDA had a O-Shit moment when the Study was published in late 2010, then slipped in this new arbitrary rule of only publishing initial reports in Jan 2011. It’s interesting to this VAERS expert that aflegal.org folks did not mention this factoid anywhere in their lawsuit? I’m sure they will be armed with this info if they ever get in front of the judge.

I’d like to mention that A.F. Legal is representing the brave John Solomon C.E.O. of justthenews.com

In the lawsuit, a BMJ article by Ms. Jennifer Block is cited. In Ms. Block’s peer reviewed BMJ article she cites the VAERS audit I did with the principals of React19.org here.:

click to launch Jennifer Block’s BMJ article

One of the strongest and most damning paragraphs in Jennifer’s BMJ article was referencing the react19.org VAERS audit, not because I was pivotal but rather we are also laying out the facts that many people have filed reports and never had them published. Moreover we have identified vax injured victims in the react19.org family that did have their reports published, but have since had them deleted with no explanation?

In November 2022, React19, an advocacy group of some 30 000 people who have experienced prolonged illness after covid vaccination, reviewed 126 VAERS reports among its ranks. In its audit, which was conducted by volunteers inside and outside the organization, 22% had never been given a permanent VAERS ID number and 12% had disappeared from the system entirely—in other words, one in three of the reports they looked for didn’t show up in the publicly searchable database.8

click to launch React19 VAERS Audit

Needless to say I want to help out where I can so I reached out to Jennifer Block, Mr. Solomon and America First Legal. If anybody has a in road, please tell them to call The Eagle! God Bless.

