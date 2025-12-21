WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Susan P ...
5h

Blessings & deep gratitude for the work you do to help humankind & for continuing to speak Truth to medical tyranny. God bless us all ...

Guy Montag, E-451
4h

"This informed consent looks like a lot of gaslighting propaganda to me. ... One in a million is remote, but is 1/10000 or 1/1000 considered remote? This is such bullshit ..."

In his Unorthodoxy post, "Do You Know What the Vaccine Information Statement Actually Is?," Franklin O'Kanu wrote, "The original VIS was 12 pages. They shortened it to 2 because providers said it took too long." https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/do-you-know-what-the-vaccine-information

Dr. Bob Sears has described how the CDC removed some warnings & statistics of severe adverse reactions from many of the 2-page VIS sheets. For example, the DTAP VIS used to warn that up to 1/1000 infants will react with 3+ hours of nonstop inconsolable crying {a symptom of encephalitis) and that doctors should consider not giving this vaccine again. That statistic and warning were removed in 2018. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/current-vis/downloads/dtap.pdf

See Robert W. Sears "The Vaccine Book" (2019) p. 202 and pp. 40-45 of his book "A Tale of Two Sides" (written under his pen name of John Phillip Ryan). https://drbobsears.com/books/

As an alternative to the CDC's VIS sheets, The Physicians for Informed Consent published a booklet "Vaccines and the Diseases They Target" that contain their Vaccine Risk Statement (VRS) for each childhood vaccine and their Disease Information Statement (DIS) to provide informed consent. You can also find these statements under the "Education" tab of their website. https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/

