What is the Vaccine VIS?

A Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) is a one or two page information sheet produced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States. It explains the benefits and risks of a specific vaccine to the recipient (or their parent/legal guardian if the recipient is a minor or incompetent adult). Healthcare providers (public or private) are required by federal law under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (42 U.S.C. § 300aa-26) to provide the appropriate, current VIS to the patient or their legal representative before administering each dose of covered vaccines, such as those for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, hepatitis A/B, Hib, influenza, pneumococcal, HPV, and others. VISs are available in multiple languages and can be downloaded from the CDC website or partner sites like Immunize.org. Providers must use the latest edition (check publication dates) and record details like the VIS provision date in the patient’s record. They are not the same as informed consent forms but fulfill a specific legal information requirement.

I really wasn’t aware of the minutiae but as part of informed consent everbody should be getting these handy two page pdfs from the CDC and especially if they are “covered”, basically meaning if potential victims are getting free vacciness off the government tit.

Vaccinators should be printing out these pdfs and handing them out to each and every potential victim, here’s what the Covid-19 VIS looks like at a glance:

This informed consent looks like a lot of gaslighting propaganda to me. Oh look, V-Safe can monitor you, and your provider will usually file a VAERS report if you get injured. There is even a compensation program for Countermeasures Injury, is that the same as a vaccine injury?

Where is the part about the shared decision making? Low chance and rarely seen myocarditis, with a remote chance of death? One in a million is remote, but is 1/10000 or 1/1000 considered remote? This is such bullshit and if potential victims are wise enough to go online and navigate into three more screens, they might be lucky enough to see the shared decision making blurb that couldn’t be buried any further into this this hot pile of bull dookie.

Let’s take a look at Beyfortus the quasi RSV Vaccine that I’m realizing most physicians have never even heard of being targeted to our youngest infant victims. Beyfortus is a second generation synthetic monclonal antibody and the only monoclonal out of hundreds on the market that is used as a prophalaxis. In my opinion this is a akin to using radiation treatment as a prophalaxis. The first generation Synagis/Palivizumab was a hot mess and that’s why you never heard of it. Sadly Synagis is still being used in some 3rd world countries.

OMG what bullshit! Almost all children get RSV by the time they are 2 years old? At least there is a temporary pass for moderately/severely ill kids. It’s subtle but not surprising the Beyfortus VIS calls it a “shot” and not a vaccine. Notice fine print, it says if your child gets Beyfortus AND a vaccine at the same time and catch a injury a VAERS report can be filed. What CDC is basically saying is you can’t file a VAERS report for Beyfortus alone and you are also shit outta luck with the Compensation Program (Injury Comp not even mentioned). Sad cruel joke is on you!

THE BIG VAERS MONOCLONAL SCAM:

#1 Because this is a monoclonal it is not technically officially a vaccine by definition and therefore, Beyfortus is not obligated to VAERS.

#2 You can not even formally file a VAERS report. The best you can do if you have the wisdom to get crafty is submit report as a Unknown Vax Type!

Most submitters are not even crafty enough to submit as unknown vax type, but might make a comment in the narrative or other meds or previous vaccine fields. To be clear, there is no proper drop down menus for Beyfortus like all other vaccines.

Vaersaware.com has searched all VAERS reports back to 1990 for any mention of Beyfortus, Synagis, Nirsevimab, or Palivizumab and created a psuedo RSV vax type for purposes of documenting in our interactive dashboard. We’ve found Beyfortus associated to 6 deaths so far.:

I wonder if the head hanchos at the HHS/CDC/FDA realize or understand the shimmy-sham of monoclonals NOT being obligated to VAERS, and the gaslighting malfeasance of VIS implying that it is? I doubt it, God Bless.

Sitting in our MAHA and antivaxx echo chambers is a good start and we are moving the needle a little bit, but our MAHA “wins” aren’t really making it into exam rooms or vax pop-up tents if the Mohicans are still getting these vaccine propaganda pdfs.

If I were the HHS big cheese, I would fix the wording in the pdfs to be more transparent and I would update the pdfs monthly with the VAERS stats specific to vax type.

New proposed VIS with VAERS stats:

Getting VAERS vax stats updated live monthly into all pdfs doesn’t requires AI or millions of dollars, it just requires some Boston Cognauto software and some variable image print logic. Boston Software might charge CDC millions of dollars, but I’d do it for a honest days wage. It would probably take me only a couple days once a month to get the job done manually, but CDC could pay me a monthly wage and keep me on retainer. lol

I should be the next Calley Means wallflower for an idea like this!

Call me Bobby

Share