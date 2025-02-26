Dr. Peter McCullough just released a blurb on this RSV vaccine warning of Guillain-Barré, thank you.

For those confused on the RSV Kool-Aid recommendations, Pfizer ABRYSVO is for adults 60yrs< and pregnant women.

The RSV vaccine recommended for pregnant women is Pfizer’s Abrysvo. It’s the only one approved for use during pregnancy in the United States. The CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists suggest getting it between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation, typically from September through January, to help protect newborns from severe RSV illness. Other RSV vaccines, like GSK’s Arexvy or Moderna’s mResvia, are not approved for pregnant women—Abrysvo is the specific choice here because it’s been tested and shown to pass protective antibodies to the baby. If you’re wondering about timing or specifics, it’s tailored to give the baby immunity right after birth, especially during RSV season. Disclaimer: Grok is not a doctor; please consult one. Don't share information that can identify you.

RSV vaccines should had been pulled from the market on day 1, day 0. In a matter of fact I think RSV is a scam!

Here is some more Grok:

RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. It’s super contagious and spreads through droplets—like when someone coughs or sneezes—or by touching surfaces with the virus on them. For most people, it’s like a mild cold: runny nose, cough, fever, that sort of thing. But it can get serious, especially for babies under 6 months, older adults, or anyone with a weak immune system. In infants, it’s a big deal because it can lead to bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways) or pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. Almost all kids get it by age 2, but early exposure can be rough—hence the vaccine push for pregnant women to shield newborns. It’s seasonal, peaking in fall and winter in most places.

Is there any connection between RSV and pertussis?

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and pertussis (caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, also known as whooping cough) are distinct illnesses, but they can overlap in some ways since both affect the respiratory system. They’re not directly connected in terms of causing each other, but there are a few points where their paths cross. First, they’re both contagious respiratory infections, spread through droplets or contact, and they hit similar vulnerable groups hard—especially infants. RSV typically causes lower respiratory issues like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, while pertussis is famous for its intense coughing fits, often followed by that "whoop" sound. Symptoms can sometimes look alike early on—coughing, breathing trouble—which can make diagnosis tricky without testing, especially in babies. There’s no evidence that one directly triggers the other, but co-infections can happen. Studies have shown that kids with RSV can occasionally test positive for pertussis too, though it’s rare. The overlap might just be bad luck or timing, since both circulate in colder months. Some research suggests that a severe RSV infection could theoretically weaken the respiratory tract, making it easier for something like pertussis to take hold, but that’s more hypothetical than proven. Vaccines exist for both, but they’re separate. The RSV vaccine (like Abrysvo for pregnant women) protects against RSV, while the pertussis vaccine (part of DTaP or Tdap) targets whooping cough. No combo vaccine covers both—they’re different beasts: RSV is a virus, pertussis is bacterial. If you’re asking about pregnancy specifically, the Tdap vaccine is also recommended (around 27-36 weeks) to protect newborns from pertussis, alongside Abrysvo for RSV. Different shots, same goal: keeping babies safe. So, no direct link, but they can cross paths in real-world scenarios, especially in little lungs.

Hmmm, this is interesting because it seems like some doctors as far back as the early 1990’s were thinking DTP vaccines were causing RSV?

I’ll let the doctors and scientists figure out the semantics of a lower respiratory infection, but I’m sure most of the general public never realized there may be some kind of connection between a DTP shot and RSV? I think RSV might be some GrandMaster Hegelian Dialectic stuff but I digress.

I did want to point out the Simpleton VAERS search shows 7,598 reports with 68 DEATHS.

However, there is more than 80 DEATHS in VAERS, the extra 16 or so deaths are hiding under UNKNOWN VAX TYPE mostly.

Here is some uncounted RSV DEATHS:

I can keep going but you know I’m correct and I will take the Pepsi Challenge with anyone.

So VAERS is running cover on severe RSV injuries and death, but what I really want to point out is that VSAFE must also be running cover for VAERS, but who knew that? Let me try to spell it out for you all now…

VSAFE is currently for Covid-19 AND RSV!

ICAN as captured or have been given 142,859,785 check-ins. So there is still about or over 8 millions check-ins not being divulged to ICAN? How many might be RSV jab check-ins? There is one rogue mention of mpox in the red box I outlined, which is strange to say the least.

Maybe this is a FOIA thing where ICAN only asked for Covid-19 info? Not malice, just no foresight or maybe RSV wasn’t in the VSAFE system yet when initial FOIA requests was made?

Either way we have a big blind spot in VSAFE and any RSV Registrants that are surely there. Maybe the new HHS Secretary Sheriff in town will be able to get us full transparency soon? God Bless

