Holy shit this is pretty massive for IPV (polio)!

Spot checking a couple dozen and they are very throttled (purposeful delay in publication) and they are mostly coming from India based on the two digit country code in the SPLIT_TYPE field. Here is a few examples:

Just to get an idea of how many IPV DEATHS are in VAERS now with these additional 237 deaths…:

237 deaths in an increase of abou5 25% in total IPV all the way back to 1990 or day 1 of VAERS…

Use this Medalerts Wayback link to spot check the ID# for yourselves:

More to follow and dashboards are updated, God Bless.

