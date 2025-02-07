ALERT! ALERT! ALERT! VAERS Just Dropped New Reports and they throttled 237 Polio Vax DEATHS!!
New VAERS data drop Update Feb 7th, 2025
Holy shit this is pretty massive for IPV (polio)!
Spot checking a couple dozen and they are very throttled (purposeful delay in publication) and they are mostly coming from India based on the two digit country code in the SPLIT_TYPE field. Here is a few examples:
Just to get an idea of how many IPV DEATHS are in VAERS now with these additional 237 deaths…:
237 deaths in an increase of abou5 25% in total IPV all the way back to 1990 or day 1 of VAERS…
Use this Medalerts Wayback link to spot check the ID# for yourselves:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php
More to follow and dashboards are updated
We must stop the overrides and rewrites of already produced documentation. Is this not already illegal? We must stop w the poisoning of our children and population. We have the data- how many have been harmed? Is it "out of site out of mind?" How can we bring it to life so people can see?
Thank you, to all who are.
Could be unrelated but they (gates) were working on a polio vax to stop vax induced polio ..... in India.
There were more cases of vax induced polio in India I think it was 2022 than wild type.