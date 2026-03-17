A message from React19 Board of Directors:

The Board of REACT19 regrets to inform our community of the sudden cancellation of this week’s meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the CDC. The meeting was cancelled following a federal court ruling that blocked recent vaccine policy changes and invalidated the current ACIP advisory panel while legal challenges move forward.



For many in our community, this meeting represented a long-awaited opportunity. After more than five years of waiting, patients and families had prepared impact statements in hopes that the urgent need for clinical recognition, research, and care for those suffering from serious post-vaccination conditions would finally be discussed.



For those living with these conditions, this cancellation is deeply painful. It means more waiting, more uncertainty, and more time without the clinical guidance needed to help physicians recognize, diagnose, and treat patients who have been suffering for years. Our hearts are with every member of this community who had hoped their voice would finally be heard this week.



However, even in this difficult moment, important progress continues.



On March 18, REACT19 will still be part of a historic step forward at the CDC. A proposal for a new ICD-10 diagnostic code related to post-COVID-19 vaccination conditions will be presented, opening a public comment period and moving the medical system closer to formally recognizing these patients.



Diagnostic codes are more than administrative tools. They are a critical foundation for clinical recognition, medical education, research, insurance coverage, and ultimately the development of treatments. Establishing an ICD-10 code would represent an important step toward building the clinical infrastructure needed to care for patients who have too often been left without answers.



While the cancellation of the ACIP meeting is a heartbreaking setback for our community, the work to achieve medical recognition and appropriate care continues. If the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services prevails in its appeal, the ACIP process may resume.



In the meantime, REACT19 remains committed to ensuring that the voices of patients are heard and that progress toward recognition, research, and care does not stop.



To every patient and family who has shared their story and stood with us through years of uncertainty: we see you, we hear you, and we will continue advocating for the care and recognition you deserve.



—

Board of Directors

REACT19

The recent message from React19 is a little ambigous to the discerning eye but this is excellent news none the less. Are we talking about one single ICD-10 code or a series of codes? Without getting into the weeds about what ICD-10-CM (Clinical Modifications) means and stated simply, will these code(s) be modified to be recognized and used in the USA? I think react19’s proposal implies yes the proposed codes will be recognizeable in the USA as a covered and billable code(s).

I’m not going to guild the lily on this point, it’s hyper critical proper codes be added to Chapters 19 & 20: External Causes of Morbidity (V00-Y99) and Injury, Poisoning, and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes (S00-T88). For proper representation of Covid-19 vaccine injury we are going to need hundreds of combination codes throught most if not all chapters but most of all, physicians need to able to convey “Death due to Covid-19 vaccine”.

I’ve explained the minuatie of ICD-10 as it pertains to vaccine injury in prior articles, but this particular article I offered a free pdf version of the 2016 ICD-10 bible (version 1):

VAERSAWARE.COM suggests creating ICD-10 code Y36.11:

God Bless

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