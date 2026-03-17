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Alix Mayer's avatar
Alix Mayer
2h

Thanks for sharing this great news about REACT-19 still headed there - diagnosis codes are key to understanding the data about vaccine injuries!

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Dori Chouhad's avatar
Dori Chouhad
2h

.

Sometimes it's hard for me to keep in mind that "they" will do ANYTHING to stop RFK Jr. ANYTHING

RFK Jr is accustom to the many hurdles in this marathon for the health of our children, he knows this is just another short hurdle in his long distance run. I'm looking forward to the judge in MA getting another finger wag!!

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