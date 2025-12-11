President Trump & Bobby Kennedy Jr have done a lot, but they have not gone for the jugular yet. However, one thing Bobby has done, is pulled down VAERS’ pants for all to see their dirty underwear.

The deal stipulated in the VAERS guidelines but followed barely enough prior to Jan 2011, was that VAERS previously published “follow-up” data/reports by appending additional info like death into initial reports.

But since Jan 2011 shortly after the release of the Harvard Pilgrim Study, CDC/VAERS switch to publishing ONLY initial reports, and no follow-up reports.

Receipt:

Here is an good example of updating a initial report appropriately in the pre Harvard Pilgrim era:

Receipt Of The Fraud

They certainly did not apply the rules to all applicable reports, not even close.

Look, I know the real hard ball question to ask is how does a 4mn old baby basically die 30 minutes after vaccination and that event is not included in the initial report?

I’m just showing a liar liar pants on fire example that VAERS never ever updated this report to DEATH when there guidelines say they do? The public is only now aware of this malfeasance since May 2025 because of new HHS leadership, but really only the select few who subscribe or stumble upon this article only know what’s really going on. This report from 1990 is still not being counted as a death currently because because of the new follow-up format, the data is there but the VAERS system still only tabulates statistics from initial report only.

It should be obvious to see in the minutaie of initial and follow-up reports there is a clear pattern of obfuscation for the purpose of concealing death and severe adverse events from the public. This malfeasance goes all the way back to the beginning.

I’m cross posting a couple players here, so at least I know they get pinged and can’t say they didn’t know. God Bless

