In the past I didn’t do a very good job protecting the anonymity of the creator of medalerts.org. I just didn’t know the man would rather stay anonymous, so from here forward I will just refer to him as the “creator”.

Here is my Pepsi Challenge from last article:

Here is the email I received from the creator:

Here is the hyperlink for my reader’s review:

https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=APPD&GROUP2=VNA&REPORT_YEAR_LOW=2026

I’ll give a video review of the link because it’s a lot to digest, and I’ll be adding some colorful comments so be sure to watch it below.

My email response to the creator was/is as follows:

Creator, The devil is in the details...: In my mind you would be excluded because you are not an interactive dashboard, secondly the key phrase is by “published date“ however “appears date” is semantics and works also. When you look at the stats by published date you can see how FLU3 jumped up the list seemingly out of nowhere in the last few months. However, it would be a tremdous honor if you could produce the same results like the link you sent me, but by published date aka appears date. I’d even consider you a winner and pay you $100, eventhough it was after the fact. lol Here is my article: mRNA Flu Shot Bombshell: Flu Shot has Over Took Covid Jabs For The First Time Ever! Closed VAERS · Nov 15 Pay attention! Read full story Your response to me now and later if you make a medalerts system update would be worth a glorious article, I hope that is ok? BTW- Toby Rogers whom I respect and admire said openvaers was an “OG” aka Old Gangster and that I copied her work. No big deal to me what Toby said about me, but I went on a space last night and said Liz Wilner is a great asset for the fight and openvaers fills many holes for people that aren’t into data and queries, etc... But I said medalerts, Rubin, and Barbara Loe Fisher are the true OG’s if we want to start patting ourselves the back. We need to give it up to Rubin first and foremost if we talk about VAERS “OG’s”... Here is Toby’s goofy assertions on X: Sincerely and God Bless, Albert

The creator’s 2nd response to me:

I need to say here but will elaborate more in video form, that my word salad of appears vs published distinguishes the details of delay in this particular pharmacovigilance system. A real world example where VAERS has a baked in one week delay before publication means that any report that “appeared” on September 25 thru Oct 30 would have been published for the world to see on Friday November 6th morning. In my opinion it’s very mediocre for shit to hit the fan in late September but the world won’t know about it until November and still call it “Early Detection”. It’s semantical but it allows VAERS to pull all kinds of chicanery inside that one week buffer zone, like the time they deleted that dead 2yr old baby from Alaska (Smyrna Georgia actaully) back around Thanksgiving 2021 when 2yr olds weren’t even on the approved schedule yet. Catch the dead baby story HERE.

Anyways, I guess the creator is not going to add “published date” to his list of queries, but I know the reason is NOT because of his “association” with medalerts or his anonymity.

Anyhoo, circling back to the interactive dashboard thing, it looks like the creator says I’m welcome to the prize? I was hoping there would be more fanfare than this? I wanted someone like Brownstone Institute to hand me the sceptre on bended knee at one of their fancy galas they like to throw. 😂

Enjoy the video!

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