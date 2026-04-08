Part 2: HERE

The mirages and illusions were seen by ME, NOT Jessica! Please accept my official retraction, and a half apology. Do we really need apologies? The data should speak for itself. Yes I was too quick reading Jessica’s blurb and our fellow VAERS enthusiate Aravind Mohanoor set me straight in this comment.:

This is some quick cocktail napkin math, because it includes all data not just 2021 data files Jessica refers to, plus some of these reports aren’t even Covid Type, which Jess “grepped out” (excluded). So all in all a couple quick grammatical changes like changing to all caps and elimating special characters netted a 1.74% (8,871) increase in All Covid-19 2021 domestic data reports. This makes much more sense and is probably exactly what Jessica was saying in the first place. My bad, I read Jessica’s blurb like a 6th grader and I thought she found 8,871 more reports of EH9899.

Yes, this is a good first step, that I was speaking about for the last 5 years and have been showing in my vaersware dashboards ever since. Who remembers this Bombshell?:

Click to launch video

100% of C19 vax deaths were caused by just 5% of batches, because there were so many typos that if you ethically cleaned up the typos as best you can the stats would change to something more like ~20% of lots caused 100% of the deaths. I started to speak about the typos and truncated lot numbers almost as soon The Expose articles started coming out, which I believe were based on Team Enigma’s work (Craig Paardekooper and Sasha Latypova). Team Enigma grew to be 5 people including Jessica Rose, but nobody ever talks about that.

How do I know Jessica wasn’t quite on Team Enigma by November 2021 when the “Hot Lots” and red state blue state story broke? Because this is what Kirsch, Crawford, Rose and myself were talking about at that time, and I was already talking about data cleansing.:

Do you see how how Rose didn’t find hot lots interesting and Kirsch didn’t think the spike was deadly? Wow!! I guess people are allowed to change their minds. 😂 I used to say Kirsch flip flops more than a harpooned tuna, but glad he’s onboard now.

Just for posterity, this is when Jessica met Dr. Robert Malone…:

Also don’t forget the following day (June 19th) after this email thread is when Kirsch met RFKjr for the first time (in person):

The point is there is a ton or work that goes into ethical data cleansing that Jessica wraps up into two letters (A.I.) in her paper. This was a quick explanation I recently gave a PhD friend of mine.:

In the Python environment using their probability tools and having ability to apply “agressive” mode, I saw it as being this “fuzzy logic” where we get to review the final results and then hard code in additional logic to eliminate false positives. With hard coded rules the Python probability would take into account vax dates, lot expiration dates, patient age, and location relative to the other confirmed reports. Python was great at properly converting z’s into 2(two), I’s into L’s, 8’s into A’s, etc... In some situations based on lot# we didn’t want a trailing number 8 converted into a letter A, so we hard coded more rule for exceptions. As you might imagine there was a ton of work refining the logic. With that said the largest area of finding “unrealized” lot numbers beyond the low level human typos and truncated transcribed lots, were the extra lot#s properly documented in the summary narrative, but NOT assigned a official line item.

Evil genius fed slop design of the VAERS database

Getting into the weeds at the submission level of populating the lot number field with a proper lot number, there are no drop down menus to select an actual lot number from the list, it needs to be manually entered.

Another astute and experienced follower left this comment in the previous article that hits the nail on the head.:

Fed slop, I couldn’t have said it better myself. I went back into the VAERS submissiom form and I can confirm 100 alpha, numeric, and/or special characters are allowed in this field. See quick 1min video:

VAERS plays stupid with lot fields allowing up to 100 characters, but they have embedded some tech logic when you want to try and enter in Beyfortus (Nirsevimab) the monoclonal RSV quasi-vax for infants and young children that is on the CDC vaccine schedule!

This is proof that if CDC can’t coordinate with manufacturers with lists of actual lot numbers, they at least can build logic to handle the alpha-numeric stuctures of any particluar lot number, so someone doesn’t choose a Pfizer vaccine, but enter a Moderna lot number and vice versa. Entering proper lot numbers but with bad manufacturer combinations has happened thousands and thousands of times. I’ve tried my best to keep track of each and every report, and leave a popcorn trail through my dashboards. Word!

To answer this reader’s (Stephen Verchinski) question about alerts/prompts telling you about errors before proceeding, fixing them is only highly encouraged but not mandatory. I don’t know for sure, maybe I’ll try it under a hidden IP address, but I think I could at least submit a near empty report with zero info and still generate a temporary ID# confirmation? But here is what the alert/prompt looks like:

What’s the word? Thunderbird! Says one hobo to another….

How about bulk reports reporting?

Jessica thinks there is no bulk reporting, but there is…:

Bulk reporting to VAERS has actually been around shortly after the plandemic started.

This whole process of data exchange is what’s called in the biz as Electronic Data Inetrchange (EDI) and it’s governed under HIPAA, and don’t forget the “P” means PORTABILITY, not privacy as many Simpletons think.

Every piece of health information data traveling through the interwebs has already been mapped out with loops and segments for every field known to man, it would be helpful for experts to know a little about HL7 and be familiar with ANSI X12 5010 formats. Experts that made a living managing health data traveling through space will know this website as their EDI and loops/segments bible library.:

A dude with my experience would basically know how to pull down the blueprints and map how the data goes from a scheduling to electonic medical record (EMR) system and funnels into the billing system, then out to clearinghouses and insurance and back as electronic remits (aka payments, denials, and requests for additional info). Simpletons will know the last part as Explanation of Benefits (e.o.b.’s)

VAERS ID numbers are being re-used?

Re-used? I have been calling this “unicorns” of VAERS reports. A report ID# that is DELETED then re-appears at a later date as a completely different victim by age, gender, vax type, symptoms, narrative and/or some combination to eliminate any ambiguity. I have only found one (1). If you are talking about later changing a already published report victim age by a couple to a few years like changing someones age from 15 to 17, or 75 to 78 without changing anything else, I wouldn’t consider that “re-using” but there are definately thousands of these. Here is a real unicorn:

Here is one of those wild age changes only:

Here is a new Steve Kirsch bet, anybody show me three (3) true unicorns and I’ll retire and quit being a fly in Jessica’s Kool-Aid. I do absolutely agree with some kind of message or note from CDC why a report was deleted after publication like, “this a false, fake, or duplicate report and we couldn’t figure it out during our initial 4-6 week adjudication process…”

BTW- vaersaware.com is the only website in the world that keeps track through a interactive dashboard all reports ever deleted (and re-appeared) since the existence of medalerts.org. God Bless medalerts.org, I use them to authenticate vaersaware.com. VAERS even DELETES legitimate reports, let’s discuss that.

Circling back to Lot EH9899

Simpleton searches with no lot cleaning show 3,926 reports, there are at least 4,534 reports that include EH9899 a 15.9% increase which includes grammatical, typo, and all field searches. Vaersaware toxic lot look-up was always better than howbadismybatch. Badbatch was a v-lookup, mine in true interactive dashboard.

And with filters you can drill into which report were “added-on” because EH9899 was recorded in the narrative, but not entered as a official line item, and which were entered as Moderna but with EH9899, etc…

I’m taking two letters (A.I.) and explaining all the logic behind the magic curtain.

Conclusion:

Ethical data cleansing is very important, the real question is why the CDC is not publishing All the edits, and follow-up reports? But more importantly, is what then are they doing with the 4-6 week initial adjudication phase before reports are finalized and issued a Finalized ID number and published?

Let’s not beat around the bush, they must be doing ethical clean-up work internally for themselves and requesting additional information from submitters, and also receiving follow-up information from submitters even when they are not requesting it. No different than all the other encounter data that gets compiled in a traditional medical record. It seems to this former HMO Claims Auditor and EDI expert, VAERS has created an elaborate pharmacovigilance system to present two sets of “books”. The stripped down version for the public where VAERS even strips out more data that was present on initial submissions, and the internal version complete with all that additional requested information, ethically cleaned data, etc…

Is Jessica suggesting AI tools with interactive visualization dashboarding capabilities in the private sector so citiziens can clean up the HHS/CDC/FDA fed slop? Or is Jess suggesting this is what HHS/CDC/FDA shoud be doing and publishing the polished up reports?

I’ve stated early on people following vaersaware.com are witnessing the evolution of a true and honest pharmacovigilance system, this creator is just waiting for people to catch-up. Needless to say, I’m like the Good Will Hunting of the bunch! 😳

God Bless, but yeah A.I. in good hands is good, A.I. in bad hands is bad. CDC has already been using A.I. to dynamically hide and obfuscate data.

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